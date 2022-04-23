Navy men’s lacrosse stuns No. 5 Army, 12-11, as McDonogh grad Jack Sweeney scores game-winner on his only shift in overtime

Jack Sweeney only got one offensive shift against archrival Army on Saturday. The McDonogh graduate made the most of it, scoring the game-winning goal on the opening possession of overtime.

Sweeney moved off the crease into open space about 8 yards out, took an inside feed from midfielder Max Hewitt, turned and fired a sidearm shot that beat goalie Wyatt Schupler stick-side high to give Navy a thrilling 12-11 upset victory over fifth-ranked Army Saturday at Michie Stadium in West Point.

Advertisement

The senior attackman and co-captain threw his stick high in the air then ran toward midfield as he was mobbed by jubilant teammates. The Glenelg resident is a member of the extra-man unit, and the penalty in overtime was the only one Army committed in the contest.

Navy men's lacrosse storms midfield after Jack Sweeney netted the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Midshipmen to a 12-11 win over No. 5 Army at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York, on Saturday. (Courtesy photo/Army Athletics/Courtesy photo/Army Athletics)

Junior midfielder Patrick Skalniak scored three goals to lead Navy (8-5, 4-3 Patriot League), which clinched a berth in the Patriot League Tournament. Senior attackman Nick Cole totaled two goals and two assists for the Midshipmen, who have beaten the Black Knights in four of the last five meetings.

Advertisement

Remarkably, Navy has now won seven straight games against Army when the Black Knights are ranked inside the top 10.

Starting attackman Jon Jarosz (Severn School) did not play due to a violation of team rules. He was replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Xavier Arline, the Navy football quarterback who had not played since March 18 at Johns Hopkins.

Arline lived up to his billing as a consensus high school All-American by delivering his best performance in a Navy uniform with two goals and two assists. Operating behind the net, the two-sport standout scored two unassisted goals off outstanding individual moves, including one in which he fired a no-look backhanded shot over his shoulder.

Navy celebrates after singing second after beating No. 5 Army, 12-11 in overtime, on Saturday at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. (Courtesy photo/Army Athletics/Courtesy photo/Army Athletics)

Sophomore midfielder Dane Swanson (McDonogh) contributed a goal and three assists, while freshman attackman Henry Tolker (Loyola Blakefield) added two goals for Navy, which outscored Army 8-5 in the second half.

Junior goalie Pat Ryan had a superb performance between the pipes with 11 saves, including several of the spectacular variety. Nate Hammond won 14 of the 27 faceoffs he took for the Mids.

All-American senior attackman Brendan Nichtern scored three goals and assisted another for Army (10-3, 5-2), which was coming off an impressive upset of then fourth-ranked Cornell. Midfielder Reese Burek totaled two goals and an assist for the Black Knights, who were ranked No. 10 when they got upset by the Midshipmen last season.

At No. 5, Army is the highest-ranked opponent Navy has beaten since knocking off No. 3 Yale in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on May 15, 2016.

Swanson’s unassisted goal gave the Midshipmen a 10-8 lead with 9:27 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Nichtern and Burek responded with consecutive unassisted goals less than a minute apart to forge the fifth tie of the contest.

Advertisement

Coach Joe Amplo said @NavyMLax is the underdog going into Saturday's showdown at West Point and all the pressure is on @ArmyWP_MLax. https://t.co/MxTvvQa05z pic.twitter.com/z8T5FPcmSr — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) April 22, 2022

Midfielder Danny Kielbasa scored unassisted to give Army an 11-10 lead with 5:16 remaining, but Cole collected a rebound on the crease and beat the netminder one-on-one to tie the score at 11 with 1:57 left.

Navy could get a top-four seed and home game in the Patriot League Tournament by beating Bucknell at home or having Army lose on the road to first-place Boston University. Both games are being played Friday night as the tournament begins with two quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

BUCKNELL@NAVY

Friday, 7 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 1430 AM