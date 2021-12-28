Shorthanded Virginia Tech using makeshift lineup against Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech and Maryland have a tie to break in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Both teams are 6-6 and the one that walks off the field Wednesday at Yankee Stadium with the victory will end with a winning record – and a bit of a fresh start headed into 2022.
“We haven’t had a winning season around here in a long time, and the fact that we’re having an opportunity to play a meaningful game in December with that on the line, a chance to have a winning season, to me shows that the progress is being made with our program,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said.
Locksley can appreciate the opportunity as much as any other coach: He won only six games combined at Maryland in two-plus seasons heading into this year.
“By no means is 6-6 the landmark that we want to have,” Locksley said. “But to be able to take this step in year three by becoming a bowl-eligible team is invaluable.”
Maryland is trying for a winning record for the first time since it went 7-6 in 2014. The Terps haven’t won a bowl game since 2010.
Virginia Tech is trying to send off interim coach J.C. Price with a victory before he yields to former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Price, who will stay on as an associate head coach and defensive coach, replaced Justin Fuente in November and led the Hokies to a bowl game with a five-point win over Virginia in the season finale.
“Everybody is excited about coach Pry and the direction and the vision he has and the direction he is going to take us,” Price said.
The vendors at baseball games used to cry that fans can’t tell the players without a scorecard, and perhaps it’s appropriate to find one for Virginia Tech at Yankees Stadium.
Hokies – make it, ex-Hokies – used Twitter over the last month as a transaction wire to announce they would leave the program. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive lineman, defensive ends, all bolting for the transfer portal or declaring for the NFL draft. It will lead to a bit of a makeshift lineup in the Pinstripe Bowl. Junior Texas A&M transfer quarterback Connor Blumrick gets the start.
“I wouldn’t say that we’ve had any more opt-outs than anybody else in the country,” Price said. “I think that’s just the nature of college sports right now.
Tag Play
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa set school single-season records with 308 completions and 3,595 yards passing. He has completed 68% of his attempts for 24 touchdowns. The Alabama transfer earned all-Big Ten honorable mention honors and finished second in the conference in passing. After setting the school’s single-season passing record, Tagovailoa said he would return next season.
“What we’ve found is, we’ll go as far as Taulia will take us,” Locksley said. “I really like the way he has developed for us throughout this season. Really, 16 games into a career and being able to rewrite some of our record books with a record-breaking year this year, and then to have a chance to continue to build on it playing in this bowl game, it’s been great.”
Tagovailoa is Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s younger brother.
Enter Sandman
The Hokies’ signature “Enter Sandman” song rings out through Lane Stadium for an entrance long considered among the best in college football.
It should be easy enough for the Yankees to hit play.
The Metallica smash was also the theme song for Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera when he closed out games at Yankee Stadium.
Price said he hoped the song would get its due Wednesday for both the Hokies and the Yankees.
“I can’t tell you 100% with certainty, but I think every bowl game I’ve ever been to, both teams do their own entrance, so I would think that would be played,” he said.
What you need to know
Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
When: 2:15 p.m. Wednesday
TV: ESPN
Line: Maryland by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series Record: Maryland leads 16-15.
What’s at stake: How about a winning record for both teams? Maryland and Virginia Tech each have six wins and each team became bowl eligible with season-ending victories. Just making a bowl game can be seen as a win for both programs. Virginia Tech hasn’t won a bowl game since 2016 and the Terrapins last won one in 2010. The Hokies are moving on with a new coach. Brent Pry will take over, though he will keep interim coach J.C Price on as an associate head coach and defensive coach.
Key matchup: Virginia Tech was decimated by the transfer portal and has to turn to junior Texas A&M transfer Connor Blumrick for the start. Blumrick makes his first career start and has completed only 7 of 16 passes this season for 42 yards. He did rush for 231 yards this season and he’ll try to run against a Terps defense that has held opponents to fewer than 100 yards in a game three times this season. Virginia Tech has lost so much key personnel that Maryland should be in prime position to shut down Blumrick and an offense essentially playing its first game together.
Player to watch
- Virginia Tech: Running back Raheem Blackshear declared for the NFL draft but will play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Blackshear started his career at Rutgers and played twice against Maryland. He led the Hokies with 711 yards rushing and six touchdowns and had 244 yards receiving.
- Maryland: Hey, aren’t you ... ? Yes, QB Taulia Tagovailoa is Tua Tagovailoa’s younger brother and has, at times, played like the Miami Dolphins starter. Taulia Tagovailoa, an Alabama transfer, threw for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns this season, with 11 interceptions. He earned all-Big Ten honorable mention honors and finished second in the conference in passing. After setting the school’s single-season passing record, Tagovailoa said he would return for his senior season.
Facts & figures
Latest College Football
Maryland has not had a winning record since 2014. ... The Hokies and Terps are former ACC rivals and last played in 2013. ... The Hokies have been bowl eligible for 29 consecutive seasons but opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19. They are 13-20 lifetime and playing their first postseason since the 2019 Belk Bowl. ... Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions and was tied for sixth with nine passes defended.