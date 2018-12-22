Choosing to sit out bowl game like letting down second family

Sez Me ...

I realize, to borrow from “Semi-Tough’s” Big Ed Bookman: “The bidness of football is bidness.”

I realize it’s a violent sport and many college players get injured before they have a chance to play for real money — not just room and board and, for the cherished few, the occasional sneaky handout.

I realize there now are far too many bowl games (39), nothing but participation trophies to a few, maybe more consequential to those with pride in what they do for themselves and their universities.

I realize that, as we move on through infancy as a nation, loyalty in many cases now is something that can be found in our diapers.

I realize so many schools are making millions off kids who do all the work for little more than glory.

But I consider myself a loyal guy.

I’ve been married once (which is considered a miracle to those who know me and my wife).

I’ve worked for one company (a newspaper miracle). Never sent out a résumé (of course I also haven’t been fired).

As screwed up as this city has become, I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else (probably because I’ve been anywhere else).

Family first. Then the job.

So, while I can see the monetary reasoning behind many top college players bailing out of bowl games before risking injury — and possibly (although unlikely) their NFL careers — it doesn’t mean I like it.

It’s a family thing. You sign up to play for your second family. The agent-drivens who leave are letting down their families.

Leaving school early is one thing. Leaving your teammates hanging before your season is done is another.

Bringing most of this on was Jaylon Smith. The Notre Dame linebacker projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2016 draft. He chose to play in the Fiesta Bowl vs Ohio State, and not only tore both ligaments in his knee, but the damage was such there was speculation he might never play again.

The Cowboys took a chance and drafted him in the second round. He’s now one of the best sideline-to-sideline middle linebackers.

When asked if he’d play in that bowl game again, Smith simply says: “Yes.”

But it started a trend.

This year’s list of voluntary bowl absentees, prospects of some sort, includes: Will Grier, QB, W. Virginia; Germaine Pratt, LB, N.C. State; Deebo Samuel, WR, S. Carolina; Noah Fant, TE, Iowa; Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan; Greedy Williams, CB, LSU; Ed Oliver, DL, Houston; N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State; Kelvin Harrison, WR, N.C. State; Donnell Greene, OT, Minnesota; Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State; and Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia.

Among these 12, our distinguished draft guru/mountain man Eddie Brown, has three — Fant, Gary (who is forming his own sports agency) and Oliver — among his top 25 prospects.

And, noticeably, not one from a College Football Playoff team.

Says Clemson coach Dabo Swinney: “Anybody can get hurt in any game. Why play your senior year at all?”

Correct. You sign up, serve. …

Speaking of team loyalty, here’s Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey, when asked about coach Doug Marrone’s future: “I ain’t worried about nobody but myself.” …

Without officially eliminating the kickoff, it’s been unofficially eliminated. Four returns for scores this season. ...

Matt Nagy knows the media will “come up and crush me” when he dares his Bears to be great and fails, but shrugs it off. Good coach. ...

The only time anyone cares about the Pro Bowl is when the snubs are an-

nounced. …

Tom Brady over Andrew Luck? Why complain about snubs? The snubs are going to play. ...

Brady has been named to 14 Pro Bowls. Last time he played in one? 2005. …

If Melvin Ingram had a Pro Bowl year, I’m Gino Marchetti. ...

The Raiders sign Nathan Peterman. Proof no quarterback is blackballed. …

Jon Gruden. The Quarterback

Bellower. …

Patriots lose pot user Josh Gordon, sign pot maker, Paul Revere. ...

At least the Aztecs had a grand audience for their Frisco Bowl stinker. The eye of Texas was upon them. …

Said it a week ago, Rocky. Wishbone. Snap out of it. ...

By the way, I’ve never said The Shift is illegal. I’ve said it should be. …

Clayton Richard was/is a credit to baseball and San Diego. …

Love Bryce Harper going to Dodgers. He’s never won anything. ...

Stink O’ The Week Sezment: Team Meetings. Know what they solve? Nothing. Know what they mean? You stink. …

Now the “Collinsworth Slide” is a thing. Like the “Tessitore Shout.” …

From the great Mark Whicker: Brian Stuard averaged 278 yards per drive this year. Dead last on Tour. …

Blessed are golf’s shotmakers. …

LeBron wants Anthony Davis to join him on the Lakers. Probably because AD scored 11 touchdowns on Notre Dame. ...

With so many “stars” turning down the Super Bowl halftime gig, the easy choice becomes Lawrence Welk. Wholesome entertainment for the righteous NFL. No fear of an accordion malfunction. …

The Fleet’s “There’s No Better Place Than Sunny San Diego” promo video opens with the shot of a row of ugly, untrimmed palm trees. No bike lanes? No potholes? ...