xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Ohio State shines while Oklahoma and Texas A&M struggle among 10 things we learned in Week 11

Matt Murschel
By
Orlando Sentinel
Nov 15, 2021 12:28 AM
Advertisement

Here are 10 things we learned from college football’s Week 11:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. against Georgia won 41-17. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Wade Payne/AP)

1.

Georgia passed its biggest test before SEC Championship

Georgia has run roughshod over the competition thanks in large part to a rampaging dominant defense. That defense was put to the test against an explosive Tennessee offense and while the Bulldogs buckled — they gave up a season-high 17 points — they didn’t break on their way to a 10-0 start.

Baylor offensive lineman Mose Jeffery celebrates with fans who stormed the field after defeating Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game, Saturday Nov. 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Ernesto Garcia/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor offensive lineman Mose Jeffery celebrates with fans who stormed the field after defeating Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game, Saturday Nov. 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Ernesto Garcia/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) (Ernesto Garcia/AP)

2.

Oklahoma stumbles in Big 12 race

Oklahoma hasn’t looked like a complete team, just doing enough to get by but this time around that wasn’t enough as Baylor held OU quarterback Caleb Williams in check on its way to a win. It’s another late-season loss that could damage the Sooners’ chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Purdue during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud plays against Purdue during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)

3.

Ohio State finally looks like playoff contender

Ohio State has spent much of this season playing down to its competition. But against Purdue, the 1-loss Buckeyes played their most complete game as the offense amassed 624 yards behind quarterback C.J. Stroud’s 5 touchdowns while the defense forced 2 turnovers in holding off the upset-minded Boilermakers.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps over the line for a 1-yard touchdown rush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaps over the line for a 1-yard touchdown rush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

4.

Michigan State controls its path to Big Ten title

Michigan State bounced back from last week’s disappointing loss to Purdue to dominate Maryland, 40-21. The win sets up this week’s crucial showdown with Ohio State. The Spartans can get a leg up in the Big Ten East race by defeating the Buckeyes and knocking off Penn State in the regular-season finale.

Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson (27) and Demani Richardson (26) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs past Texas A&M defensive backs Antonio Johnson (27) and Demani Richardson (26) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

5.

Mistakes cost Texas A&M a win and shot at SEC West

Texas A&M’s path to a possible SEC West crown was clear, with the Aggies needing to win out while Alabama needed at least one loss. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they couldn’t overcome two turnovers — including a pick-6 — in a loss to Ole Miss. A&M has turned the ball over 4 times in its three losses.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach waves to fans after they defeated Auburn in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach waves to fans after they defeated Auburn in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

6.

Mike Leach has found his footing at Mississippi State

The enigmatic coach struggled to make his mark when he first arrived at Mississippi State but he’s made up for it in 2021 as the Bulldogs rallied from a 25-point deficit to knock off No. 17 Auburn Saturday. MSU has three wins over ranked teams and is bowl-eligible with two games remaining.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell directs his team against Miami in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell directs his team against Miami in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser) (Mark Wallheiser/AP)

7.

Florida State gets signature win for Mike Norvell

In the nearly two seasons at the helm of the FSU program, Mike Norvell has had his share of close losses but Saturday’s thrilling come-from-behind win over rival Miami was the type of win that can go far in helping the Seminoles establish their football identity.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman celebrates after their win against North Carolina State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman celebrates after their win against North Carolina State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Chris Carlson/AP)

8.

ACC title could come down to Wake Forest, Pittsburgh

With preseason favorite Clemson out of the picture, the ACC championship could come down to Wake Forest and Pittsburgh. The Demon Deacons have road contests against Clemson and Boston College to clear things up in the Atlantic Division while the Panthers need to beat Virginia next week to all but wrap up things in the Coastal.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, has words with side judge Michael Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida head coach Dan Mullen, left, has words with side judge Michael Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Samford, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

9.

Dan Mullen’s time at Florida appears to be winding down

Nobody assumed a win over Samford would calm the waters around Dan Mullen’s job at Florida but nobody would have predicted the defensive disaster the Gators put forth against the Bulldogs Saturday, allowing 52 points and 530 yards in an ugly win. It’s hard to imagine there is much that Mullen can do in the last two games to keep his job.

Kansas players including Mike Novitsky (50) celebrate their 57-56 win over Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Kansas players including Mike Novitsky (50) celebrate their 57-56 win over Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton/AP)

10.

Longhorns face Texas-sized mess

If Texas coach Steve Sarkisian thought things couldn’t get any worse after his Longhorns dropped four straight, he obviously couldn’t imagine losing to Kansas in overtime Saturday. UT has been a disaster, losing 5 straight games for the first time since 1956 and sending fans into a frenzy while calling for the first-year coach’s job.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.

Advertisement

Latest College Football

Advertisement
Advertisement