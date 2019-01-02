Four Penn State players declare for 2019 NFL draft

Penn State’s Shareef Miller, Connor McGovern, Ryan Bates and Kevin Givens announced Wednesday that they will forgo their final seasons of eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Miller, a third-team all-Big Ten defensive end, was a two-year starter and was voted the team’s co-defensive MVP. He made 31½ tackles for loss in his career, including 14½ sacks. Miller was a two-time all-Big Ten player.

“Shareef has been a tremendous leader for us this season both on and off the field," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "He has grown so much since arriving in Happy Valley, and I am so proud of the man he has become.”

In a social-media post, Miller thanked Franklin for “giving a kid from Frankford a life-changing opportunity. It was an honor to play for you while receiving a life-changing education.”

McGovern started 35 games over three seasons, playing guard, center and tackle. He’s a versatile, 6-5, 326-pound lineman who can play both inside spots in the NFL.

McGovern was third-team all-Big Ten this season.

“I completely understand the immense challenge before me and I am ready to relentlessly work to improve each and every day,” McGovern said in his announcement.

“[McGovern] has been instrumental in building our offensive line room's chemistry,” Franklin said. “We are excited for Connor to make this next step in his football career.”

Bates, a three-year starter at tackle, was named third-team all-Big Ten this season. Like McGovern, he started 35 career games and consistently graded among Penn State’s top linemen. Bates played both tackle positions this season.

“These past four years have been some of the most memorable years of my life,” Bates wrote on Twitter. “Attending Penn State and being a part of the football program has been a blessing for me and my family.”

"Ryan has made so many contributions to our program in his three years as a starter," Franklin said. "He has been a great teacher for younger guys in the offensive line room.”

Givens, a two-year starter at defensive tackle, had 33 tackles and five sacks this season. He made two sacks in the Citrus Bowl and often occupied double teams, freeing fellow linemen to make tackles.

“You all have made a dream come true for this kid from Altoona,” Givens said.

"Kevin's evolution and growth since arriving on campus is impressive. He came in as a high school outside linebacker and running back and transitioned to defensive end here and then moved to defensive tackle," Franklin said. "His versatility was an asset for our team.”

Elsewhere Wednesday, linebacker Dae’lun Darien announced that he will transfer from the program. Darien, a redshirt sophomore, said he wants to be closer to his Baltimore home because of a family illness.

Darien is the third Penn State player to announce his intent to transfer. He joins linebacker Brelin Faison-Walden and safety Isaiah Humphries

mwogenrich@mcall.com

Twitter @MarkWogenrich

610-820-6588