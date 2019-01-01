Kentucky 27, Penn State 24: What we learned from the Citrus Bowl

After a dubious start, and an injury to its starting quarterback, Penn State staged a furious rally but fell to Kentucky 27-24 in Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl.

The loss denied Penn State a chance to compile three consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since joining the Big Ten. Here’s what we learned.

How it happened

Penn State trailed 27-7 after three quarters — the product of several special-teams errors, a withering Kentucky defense and an injury to quarterback Trace McSorley — before making a comeback that rivaled those of 2016.

McSorley, who said he sustained a noncontact injury in the second quarter and wore a boot after the game, returned to lead the Lions on their own 17-0 run. But those early mistakes proved too much to overcome.

“We just ran out of time,” running back Miles Sanders said.

Penn State’s special teams gave away 19 points in the first half. The Lions couldn’t execute a fake punt from their own 25-yard line, leading to a Kentucky field goal, and allowed their first punt return for a touchdown since 2012.

Then, Penn State missed a field goal and had another blocked by Kentucky all-America linebacker Josh Allen.

Penn State coach Franklin said before the game Penn State had to stop three players: Allen, running back Benny Snell Jr. and receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. All three had huge games.

Snell, the Citrus Bowl MVP, rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Allen had three sacks and the blocked field goal. Bowden had 173 all-purpose yards, including the punt-return touchdown.

The big play

Franklin said his game plan centered on being “aggressive,” which led him to call for a fake punt on the first series from his own 25-yard line. Kentucky stuffed the play when senior Johnathan Thomas could not handle the snap and turned that stop into a field goal.

But Penn State’s aggressiveness did not extend to the fourth quarter, when Franklin chose to kick a field goal on 4th and 7 from the Kentucky 14-yard line. That kick cut Kentucky’s lead to three, but the Wildcats followed with Snell, who ran for Kentucky’s next eight plays, converting two first downs and ending the game.

Franklin said his decision to kick the field goal came down to how short the fourth-down conversion would have been. Plus, he had three timeouts, and his defense had held Kentucky to 11 yards on its previous two series.

“When you don’t stop them and they run a four-minute offense, get the first down and burn timeouts, then it obviously looks like you should have gone for it,” Franklin said.

McSorley, who led Penn State to touchdowns on its previous two drives, said he understood the decision, which “in the moment made sense.”

“Armchair quarterbacks are always going to be out there,” McSorley said. “They’re not the ones in meeting, they’re not the ones going through workouts, they’re not putting their bodies on the line. That obviously is just dull noise to me.”

John Raoux/AP Penn State safety Nick Scott stops Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. after a short gain. Snell rushed 26 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Penn State safety Nick Scott stops Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. after a short gain. Snell rushed 26 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. (John Raoux/AP)

What we learned

Penn State’s special teams are going to get a long offseason look, starting with coordinator Phil Galiano. The group was uneven at best all season, but Franklin made a point this week to note how much work the team did on special teams. That included drilling the fake punt heavily in practice.

Defensive end Shareef Miller and running back Miles Sanders said they will announce their NFL decisions in the next few days. Sanders called it “probably the hardest decision I’m going to make in my life.” Miller said he's “kind of up in the air now, though, after this loss.”

Defensive tackle Robert Windsor, who started all 12 games this season, did not play after being suspended for a violation of team rules.

Penn State tied the school record with 47 sacks. Miller said the team’s goal was 50.

Freshman Jahan Dotson, a Nazareth graduate, made his fourth start and caught his ninth pass for a first down this season. It covered 24 yards on 3rd and 18 and set up Penn State’s final touchdown.

What’s next

Penn State opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Idaho at Beaver Stadium.

mwogenrich@mcall.com

Twitter @MarkWogenrich

610-820-6588