Penn State's Trace McSorley nearly produced a fairly tale. Now, he wants his next chance

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley graded the pain in his foot at about 7 or 8. It was enough to make him wince across the sideline early in the third quarter. It wasn’t enough for anyone to take his helmet for the last time.

“He’s forever going to be known as a legend here,” running back Miles Sanders said. “He didn’t want to go down like that.”

Ultimately, McSorley’s legend didn’t include a one-legged comeback against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. With perhaps a broken foot (no one would say definitively Tuesday night), McSorley led Penn State to two fourth-quarter touchdowns, nearly producing a victory that might have warranted a locker-room shrine.

But epics sometimes don’t end well, and Kentucky defeated Penn State 27-24. McSorley finished his Penn State career with a 31-8 record, a boot on his right leg and the undying respect of his coaches and teammates, current and former.

“I always believe in him,” defensive end Shareef Miller said. “Trace always brought us back.”

“The greatest to put on a Penn State jersey ever!” Saquon Barkley said on Twitter.

“It’s his heart,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “You know, it’s his heart and his mind that really makes him special.”

At some point in the second quarter (he wasn’t sure when) McSorley sustained the lower-leg injury during a noncontact situation. He also got poked in the eye, but that pain subsided.

At halftime, McSorley evidently was diagnosed with a broken bone in his right foot, which Penn State officials confirmed early in the third quarter. He was not expected to return to the game. Franklin gave McSorley a pat on the back, looking resigned to losing his starter.

But McSorley then limped and strained on the sideline, leaning on a Gatorade cooler, trying to will himself back into the game. McSorley said that team doctors told him he could do no further damage if he played. At that point, his decision was reduced to pain management.

McSorley didn’t want to discuss specifics of the injury (“There’s nothing to give us a definitive answer,” he said), though he acknowledged that the pain cramped his ability to run.

But after Sean Clifford ran one offensive series, throwing an incomplete pass and getting sacked, McSorley began jogging more. He was waiting for the pain to mitigate enough that he could run more assuredly.

Upon grabbing his helmet and returning to the offense, McSorley told his teammates, “let’s go win this game.”

“I got excited,” Sanders said. “I actually punched him in the chest when I saw him. Trace shows every week how tough he is and how much of a leader he is and how much the game means to him.”

The scene held an eerie similarity to a bowl game four years ago, when quarterback Christian Hackenberg’s college career was cut short by an injury in the TaxSlayer Bowl. McSorley entered that game, nearly rallying Penn State to a win over Georgia.

McSorley said Hackenberg’s career didn’t enter his mind. Neither did the upcoming Senior Bowl, where McSorley can begin writing his NFL resume with a strong performance. He just desperately wanted to win this game.

“I didn’t want my career to end like that,” he said. “I’ve gone through too much with those guys for it to end on something that was a pain-management thing.”

McSorley had some memorable moments in those situations. He rallied the Lions from a 21-point deficit to beat Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten title game. This year, he returned from a knee injury to score a 51-yard touchdown in a victory over Iowa.

McSorley’s career deserved a storybook ending. But reality, and Kentucky’s defense, had a different plan.

On his first series back, McSorley scrambled into a downfield throw, which was intercepted by Kentucky’s Lonnie Johnson. McSorley got leveled trying to make a tackle on the play. The Wildcats turned that into a touchdown.

McSorley led Penn State to two touchdowns after that, scoring one himself, before the final drive reached 4th and 7. In that moment, Franklin took the ball from McSorley, choosing to accept a field goal and trust his defense with 4:11 and three timeouts left.

McSorley never took the field again. Kentucky’s Benny Snell Jr. rushed eight times, getting two first downs, and left the field to chants of “MVP.” Which he was.

Meanwhile, McSorley left the field, as he always does, pausing to pray in the corner of the end zone. He ended his career on his own terms, if not with a victory.

Now, he looks ahead.

“My career as a player isn’t over,” McSorley said. “I wholeheartedly believe that.”

