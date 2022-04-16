Beloved former Lehigh football coach Andy Coen dies at age 57

Andy Coen, one of the most successful and beloved coaches in Lehigh University football history, died Friday night at the age of 57.

Ed Shupp, Coen’s close friend and the former chief of the Lehigh University police department, confirmed the news after hearing from another of Coen’s close friends, Bob Lewis, a Gettysburg College teammate of Coen’s who was with the family.

Advertisement

Coen had been battling early-onset Alzheimer’s and was living in a memory care facility. Alzheimer’s was what forced him to retire from coaching at the end of the 2018 season after a 13-year stint that included 85 victories and five league titles.

Laura Coen, the wife of former Lehigh football coach Andy Coen, shows off a framed photo of the two of them together that was presented to her at the Friends for Andy fundraiser at Lehigh's Mountaintop campus. Andy Coen is battling early onset Alzheimer's. (Keith Groller / The Morning Call )

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, native tied Bill Leckonby for the most wins in program history, getting a 34-3 victory over Lafayette in his last game to end the 2018 season.

Advertisement

Coen was inducted into the National Football Foundation Lehigh Valley Chapter’s Hall of Fame in 2019 and he also assisted the Allentown Central Catholic program on a part-time basis in 2019.

At a fundraiser for the Coen family on the Lehigh campus in February, an event organized by Lewis and Shupp, nearly 250 former players, teammates, coaches, and friends of Coen were there to offer their support.

Lehigh’s director of athletics partnership Bob Amundson, football assistant coach, longtime Southside Boosters member Chip Walakovits, head coach Andy Coen, longtime assistant coach Donnie Roberts, and Lehigh’s retired Senior Associate Director of Athletics Bill Griffin take a timeout for a photo at the Andy Coen Golf Outing in 2019 at the Steel Club in Hellertown. (The Morning Call)

Among them was former Lehigh coach and current Wake Forest assistant Kevin Higgins along with current Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson. Coen and Clawson worked together on Higgins’ staff in the 1990s.

Barry Streeter, who coached Coen at Gettysburg, was also there as was current Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini and Lehigh coach Tom Gilmore.

“The one thing about Andy that I want everybody to take away from tonight is that Andy is a great friend,” Higgins said. “This whole night is a testimony to how much love there is for Andy. I also want to tell Nolan and Finn, Andy’s sons, that your dad is a great dad who always talked about you guys. He loved you and just know you guys have a special man.”

Seven men who have made contributions to the local football scene were inducted into the National Football Foundation Lehigh Valley Chapter Hall of Fame in May of 2019 They are (left to right), Joe Emrick, Chuck Amato, Andy Coen, Ed Christian, Denny Douds, Keith Groller and Dave Warner.

Lehigh athletic director Joe Sterrett also attended the event and said: “It’s a very sad and tragic circumstance that brought us together, but at the same time, it’s the celebration of a special man and family,” he said. “It’s very affirming that what we do in athletics has meaning and value that far transcends the games that we play. Andy understood that. He understood the value of other people and relationships.”

Coen’s wife, Laura, was moved by the special event that helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help defray the family’s medical expenses.

“Andy believed in building relationships and trust,” she said. “He trusted his players and his players trusted him and that’s why he was so successful. It has been great to see how much he means to so many others because he means everything to us. I just know that I love him and will always stand by him.”

Advertisement

Lehigh coach Andy Coen died Friday at the age of 57. (DONNA FISHER, MORNING CALL FILE PHOTO)

Shupp said no funeral arrangements had been finalized, but expected services to be held in the coming week.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing. Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access.