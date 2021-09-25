UConn’s late comeback bid falls short as Wyoming knocks off UConn 24-22

With 1:25 left in the first quarter Phommachanh handed the ball off to Carter, who tossed it to Turner on an end-around, who then pitched it back to the quarterback. Phommachanh launched a pass down the right sideline to a wide open Jay Rose, who caught the ball, leapt over a Wyoming defender at the 5-yard line and into the end zone for a 41-yard score. An extra point kick from McFadden gave the Huskies a 10-0 lead.