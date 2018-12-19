UM's Jarren Williams, Mark Richt won't comment on report quarterback is transferring

Jarren Williams, the former four-star quarterback prospectand one of the highest-rated quarterbacks Miami has signed in recent years, may be transferring, according to a report by national recruiting outlet 247Sports.com.

As the report was published on Wednesday afternoon, Williams was on the practice field at Miami with his teammates, throwing passes and participating in drills as the Hurricanes continued preparing for their Dec. 27 game against Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

When practice ended, Williams was seen chatting — alone — on the field with quarterbacks coach Jon Richt for approximately 20 minutes while other Hurricanes players went through their typical post-practice media sessions. Richt then escorted Williams from the field and into Miami’s practice facility, with the quarterback declining to answer a reporter’s questions about 247Sports’ report as he walked.

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt wasn’t inclined to say much about the report either when asked about it during his Early Signing Period news conference.

“I’m not ready to make a comment on that right now,” Richt said. “So, you can ask it, I’ll have the same answer. But at this point, I don’t have a comment on that.”

Four days ago, Williams — who has appeared in just one game this season — posted a picture of himself on Twitter that seemed to indicate he was happy at Miami. In the photo, Williams was joined by fellow quarterbacks Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon — along with Jon Richt. Williams captioned the photo with the statement “It’s more than just football the bond we have is unbreakable. Love these guys to death” [sic].

Williams was one of the jewels in Miami’s 2018 recruiting class and arrived in Coral Gables with plenty of fanfare. But he has alternated third- and fourth-team reps all season behind Perry and Rosier and served a one-game suspension after violating an undisclosed team rule ahead of Miami’s game against Virginia Tech on Nov. 17.

More than once, Mark Richt has been pressed about the possibility of Williams getting more playing time considering the NCAA now allows freshmen to appear in up to four games while still maintaining their redshirt status, but even as the rest of the Hurricanes quarterbacks struggled and Miami fell out of the ACC’s Coastal Division race, Richt said his priority was making sure the Hurricanes won games, not just getting young players more experience.

“There’s no doubt he’s [getting closer]. He’s a kid that’s trying to do all those little details that it takes to get better at what you do and really focus hard on learning and when he gets the reps in practice, doing it exactly the way it needs to be done and he’s done well,” Richt said in November. “But it’s like anything else. Everybody wants to scream for the next guy, and that’s understandable if you’re not getting the results you want, but there’s a lot more to it than people think. It’s not just dropping back and slinging it.

“And the other thing, too, is, you put a guy in there before he’s ready and you cook him too fast, you know? All of a sudden, he’s got to deal with not getting the job done and starting to lose confidence and all that kind of thing. You want guys to be able to function well and execute well by the time they do get in, so it is a positive experience and they can build off of it.”

If Williams were to transfer, it would be the latest hit for a Miami team that has, this season, fallen out of the top 25, endured a four-game losing streak, seen both Mark and Jon Richt come under intense fire from fans and former players and struggles at the most visible position on the field.

Along with Miami alternating between Rosier and Perry on the field as both have struggled, three of the Hurricanes’ four signal callers have served suspensions at some point this year.

Perry, who started six games this season and completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards and 13 touchdowns, was suspended for Miami’s opener against LSU. Meanwhile Weldon, who has appeared in four games and thrown just three passes, served a four-game suspension that spanned the Hurricanes’ Oct. 6 game against Florida State through the Nov. 3 game against Duke.

The lone quarterback to not be suspended this season was Rosier, the redshirt senior veteran who dealt with accuracy issues the last two seasons and was ultimately unseated by Perry for the starting job.

Rosier is set to leave the program at the end of the year, meaning if Williams were to transfer, the Hurricanes would be left with just two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster.

If Williams were to stay, having three scholarship quarterbacks still isn’t ideal, which is why both Mark Richt and Thomas Brown said Wednesday the Hurricanes will be looking to add a quarterback — either from the high school ranks or the transfer market — to their 2019 recruiting class ahead of National Signing Day in February.

“We definitely are open to graduate transfers. We’re open to junior college transfers. We’re open to any transfer, even if he’s not a guy going from a four-year to a four-year institution,” Richt said. “And that’s really at all positions. Certainly, quarterback would be a spot that could happen for us as well. … The quarterback position, obviously, is one that is really critical and we’ll see what’s out there over time.”

Added Brown, “Obviously a premium on quarterback. Coach already mentioned about grad transfers, high school guys, even junior college quarterbacks, whoever we can bring in to come in and help us from an immediate impact standpoint and create some depth, but also kind of push for playing time. That would be huge.”

Like the 'Canes? Like our UM Facebook page to keep up with all the latest news »

CAPTION Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the end of UM's losing streak ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the end of UM's losing streak ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. CAPTION Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the end of UM's losing streak ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the end of UM's losing streak ahead of Saturday's regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. CAPTION Hurricanes OC Thomas Brown on the Jeff Thomas situation. Hurricanes OC Thomas Brown on the Jeff Thomas situation. CAPTION UM's Jaquan Johnson discusses his senior year at Miami. UM's Jaquan Johnson discusses his senior year at Miami. CAPTION Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry discusses Miami's win over Virginia Tech, which snapped the Hurricanes' four-game losing streak. Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry discusses Miami's win over Virginia Tech, which snapped the Hurricanes' four-game losing streak. CAPTION Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the win over Virginia Tech, which snapped Miami's four-game losing streak. Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses the win over Virginia Tech, which snapped Miami's four-game losing streak.

ccabrera@sun-sentinel.com; On Twitter @ChristyChirinos.