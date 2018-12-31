UM's Manny Diaz fires Hurricanes' offensive staff hours after taking over as coach

Less than 24 hours after being named head coach at Miami, Manny Diaz is making sweeping changes to the Hurricanes’ staff.

Early Monday evening, Diaz dismissed all of UM’s offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator and running backs coach Thomas Brown, wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, quarterbacks coach Jon Richt, tight ends coach Todd Hartley and offensive line coach Stacy Searels, a source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Strength and conditioning coach Gus Felder also posted a message on his Instagram page indicating his time at Miami had come to an end.

Miami officials did not comment or confirm any of the dismissals.

All of the dismissed coaches came to Coral Gables three years ago with former Hurricanes coach Mark Richt, who abruptly announced his retirement on Sunday afternoon. By late Sunday night, Miami had named Manny Diaz — Richt’s former defensive coordinator — his replacement.

While Diaz’s defense was a force this past season, finishing the regular season ranked No. 2 in the nation among FBS programs, Miami’s offense struggled all year as the Hurricanes dealt with quarterback questions while its offensive line went through multiple starting rotations.

In last Thursday’s embarrassing 35-3 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl to Wisconsin, the Hurricanes managed just six first downs and 48 passing yards. The loss marked the fifth time this season the Hurricanes were held under 17 points.

While Miami’s defense was a national leader in several defensive categories, its offense was among the nation’s worst during the regular season.

The Hurricanes averaged 358.8 yards per game, which currently ranks 105th among 130 FBS programs. Their passing offense was even worse, Miami averaging just 167.3 yards per game, which ranks 113th in the nation.

Earlier Monday, when Diaz made his first public comments as Hurricanes coach, he made it clear that he wanted his offense to take the same identity as his defense — fast, physical, aggressive and violent.

He also said with National Signing Day looming, he was hoping to move quickly when it came time to put together his offensive staff.

“In terms of establishing the identity of what we’re going to be on offense and what that vision should be, it’s very similar to what we’ve been on defense. We came here three years ago and set a vision of how the Miami Hurricanes play defense and what, in my mind, fits best for the talent that’s available to us here in South Florida and those are all the things we talked about on the radio three years ago, about playing fast and physical and violent,” Diaz told WQAM’s Joe Rose and the Sun Sentinel’s Dave Hyde during a radio appearance Monday morning.

“We can recruit guys to play offense at the University of Miami that can do the same thing. And it goes beyond just simple ‘How do you call a play?’ or whatever. It’s going to be a global culture of how we have to operate. So, yes, the people that I have in mind will be people that will share that vision and again, basically give us the ability to, when you watch us play, I’m going to say the same thing I said three years ago, you’re going to say, ‘Oh, I know that. That’s the Miami Hurricanes who I’m watching. I recognize that bunch right there.’ That’s really paramount on the to-do list.”

The Miami Herald was the first to report the offensive staff dismissals.

