Former Miami Hurricane Rashaun Jones arrested for 2006 murder of teammate Bryan Pata

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Rashaun Jones has been arrested and charged with the murder of his former UM teammate, defensive lineman Bryan Pata, who was shot to death nearly 15 years ago outside his Kendall apartment.
Jones, 35, was arrested on Thursday in Lake City by Miami-Dade police, with the help of U.S. Marshals and will be extradited to Miami-Dade County for trial.
Jones and Pata were teammates at Miami for three seasons (2004-06).
Pata, a graduate of Miami Central Senior High who was expected to be selected in the 2007 NFL draft, was a 22-year-old senior at UM when he died.
He had just returned from practice before being killed in the parking lot outside of his home at the Colony Apartments on Nov. 7, 2006.
ESPN published a story in 2020 saying Jones was likely a suspect of Pata’s murder, but no charges were filed until Thursday.
Jones acknowledged to ESPN in April 2019 that police and even former teammates suspected him of killing Pata, but denied wrongdoing.
“As a result of 15 years of investigation, countless hours, numerous interviews and work done by countless detectives with the assistance of the state attorney’s office, we were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Rashaun Jones with first-degree murder,” Juan Segovia, a Miami-Dade homicide detective, said in a video released Thursday afternoon by the Miami-Dade Police Department. “As a result of that warrant being signed, the U.S. Marshal service were able to locate Rashaun Jones, take him into custody and he was subsequently arrested for first-degree murder. He’s now awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade county for prosecution.
“I can only hope this brings the Pata family a little bit of closure and satisfaction knowing that at least the person who took Bryan’s life is now in custody and will be facing charges.”
Pata’s brother, Edwin, who’s UM football team’s assistant director of recruiting, changed his Twitter profile picture to a photo of Bryan on Thursday.
Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz addressed the news with reporters Thursday evening after the team’s practice.
“Certainly, I don’t want to speak for their family” Diaz said. “I did speak with Edwin [Thursday]. It’s important to respect their privacy in this time. It’s been a very emotional 15 years. They are thankful for the people responsible for securing the arrest. I’ll leave it at that. When they’re ready to make a statement, I think they will. Our thoughts are with the Pata family. We know how great Edwin is, we’ve gotten to know his family and we got a lot of love for them.”
The case was open for so many years, it took a toll on family and friends, who wondered who could have done this.
Pata had been returning from campus in his black Infiniti QX56 SUV, which his brother-in-law helped him buy. Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Pata had hundreds of dollars still in his wallet when he was found, and neither his car nor jewelry were taken, either.
Pata’s girlfriend and one of Pata’s teammates, who was also his roommate, found his body just off the apartment complex parking lot.
Investigators said they learned through numerous interviews that Pata and Jones, who played three seasons with the Hurricanes, had experienced confrontations before the shooting. Pata previously beat his teammate during a physical altercation, officials said. And Pata’s brother told investigators that Jones had threatened to shoot Pata two months before his death. Despite urging from his brother, Pata never reported the threat.
During two interviews with detectives, Jones told investigators that he was at his own home and never left on the night of Pata’s death. But records show that Jones’ mobile telephone was using different cell towers around the time of the shooting. And an eyewitness in the area at the time of the shooting identified Jones in a photo lineup, police said.
Latest College Football
Information from The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.