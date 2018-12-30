Hokies playing their best entering Military Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Marshall coach Doc Holliday thought he had Virginia Tech pegged. After all, the Herd and Hokies were clashing in the regular-season finale, giving both teams 11 games of scouting fodder.

But after Tech’s dominant 41-20 victory Dec. 1, Holliday voiced surprise.

Ryan Willis “threw the ball extremely well,” Holliday said, “and the receivers made plays. I hadn’t seen that all year long out of those guys. Don’t get me wrong. They’ve got good wideouts, and that quarterback has done some good things. But he was as accurate against us as he had been all year, unfortunately.”

Willis wasn’t the only Hokie to crest during the final two games of the regular season, and that’s what makes Monday’s Military Bowl against Cincinnati intriguing: Tech (6-6) is playing its best football of 2018, a credit to the players and coaches after a grim, four-game losing streak that threatened to end the program’s run of consecutive bowl appearances at 25.

Think about it. The Hokies hadn’t posted consecutive Bowl Subdivision victories all year until surviving Virginia 34-31 in overtime and dusting Marshall.

And look at what the Cavaliers and Herd did in their respective bowls. Virginia crushed South Carolina 28-0 to finish 8-5; Marshall defeated South Florida 38-20 to finish 9-4.

Those results highlight Virginia Tech’s late improvement.

“I don’t know that I can put a finger on it,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “I think there were a couple young players — I think Tre Turner and Dax Hollifield are the two that come to mind — that moved more into leadership roles kind of. Ricky Walker’s our leader, but I just mean that they kind of grew up right before our eyes throughout the season and continue to get better and make plays and be emotional leaders in their own ways.”

Walker, a defensive tackle from Hampton’s Bethel High and Tech’s lone senior starter on that side of the ball, is this team’s heart. But he alone couldn’t shake the Hokies from their funk.

Enter the likes of Willis, senior running back Steven Peoples and the true freshmen Fuente cited, Turner at receiver and Hollifield at linebacker.

Willis, a junior transfer from Kansas, played the game of his life against Marshall, throwing for 312 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. A Fuente favorite, Peoples rushed for a combined 174 yards versus Virginia and Marshall, and caught a touchdown pass against the Herd.

Turner was similarly productive in those contests, catching seven passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. He also gained 43 yards on a jet sweep against U.Va.

Hollifield contributed 15 tackles combined in the last two games and recovered a Walker-caused fumble by Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins at the Hokies’ 12-yard line.

Kicker Brian Johnson was at his best late, too, making all four of his field-goal attempts versus Marshall and U.Va. That included what proved to be the game-winner against the Cavaliers, from 42 yards in OT.

Whether the Hokies’ best is good enough to defeat the Bearcats is another story.

Cincinnati (10-2) boasts the nation’s No. 7 scoring defense at 16.1 points per game. The Bearcats also rank among the top 15 defensively in yards allowed per play, per rush and per pass.

Coach Luke Fickell’s squad faced three opponents that averaged more than 35 points per game — Temple, Ohio and Central Florida. Cincinnati lost at Temple in overtime and at UCF by 25 but limited all three to at least six points below their scoring norm.

Fickell, a former Ohio State defensive coordinator, interim head coach and nose guard, is the American Athletic Conference’s Coach of the Year, and redshirt freshman quarterback Desmond Ridder is the AAC’s Rookie of the Year. A two-star recruit from Georgia, defensive tackle Cortez Broughton has 17.5 tackles for loss and, most notably, played on the Warner Robins All-Stars who reached the 2009 Little League World Series elimination round.

How unranked Cincinnati might have fared in the ACC Coastal is a curious debate. The Bearcats finished third in the American’s East Division behind UCF and Temple, and their most impressive non-conference victory was over Ohio.

Regardless, Virginia Tech will need more peak performances from folks such as Willis, Turner and Hollifield to prevail Monday.

“Dax is much more vocal and energetic,” Fuente said, “and Tre is much more just put his head down and go to work every day. But I think that’s rubbed off on other people, and I think their play improved, and I think those two guys, they’re not the only reason, but they’re a big reason.

“I think we were void of ego and selfishness and just had a bunch of guys that wanted to go find a way, to find a way to win and didn’t care who got the credit the last couple weeks.”

