Report: Notre Dame backup QB Brandon Wimbush to transfer after college playoff

Brandon Wimbush’s time at Notre Dame is reportedly nearing an end.

The backup quarterback will seek a graduate transfer after the season, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported Monday night.

Wimbush started the first three games in 2018 before the Irish switched to Ian Book. Wimbush made another start on Nov. 10, when he replaced an injured Book and led the Irish to a 42-13 victory against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium. Wimbush has 719 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions in six games. He’s also rushed for 256 yards and one touchdown.

He'll be Book's backup when the third-ranked Irish (12-0) play second-ranked Clemson (13-0) Saturday in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Wimbush started 12 of Notre Dame’s 13 games last season. He had 1,870 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017. He rushed for 803 yards and 14 touchdowns.

