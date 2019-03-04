Jim Delany will 'pass the baton' as Big Ten commissioner in 2020. Could Northwestern’s Jim Phillips succeed him?

Jim Delany turned 71 on Sunday and celebrated by dining with wife Kitty and son Chance at Carlucci in Rosemont.

When he reminded them news would break Monday regarding his retirement as Big Ten commissioner, Kitty talked some smack: “You’ve got no juice left!”

Delany, a staff attorney for the North Carolina Department of Justice in the mid-1970s, loves a good verbal scrap as much as anyone alive.

“I always have juice left,” he retorted.

Nevertheless, Delany has decided to “pass the baton,” as he put it in an interview with the Tribune, after the 2019-20 academic year, which will be his 31st in the job.

“I’ve got good health and energy,” he said, “but this strikes me as a good time.”

Delany has positioned the Big Ten as the financial envy of the industry. By embracing multiple outlets during media-rights negotiations, he secured $2.64 billion over six years for the conference and partnered with ABC/ESPN, Fox, CBS and the Big Ten Network.

He created BTN on a dare after then-ESPN executive Mark Shapiro lowballed him on a rights-fee offer in 2004, saying: “If you don’t take our offer, you are rolling the dice.”

Delany replied: “Consider them rolled.”

The conference’s cash cow helps account for skyrocketing revenues. The Big Ten distributed as much as $52 million to each of its schools in fiscal year 2018 — a surge from about $21 million in 2014. SEC schools reportedly receive about $43 million apiece.

“Talk about seeing around the corner — he is a media genius in terms of TV deals,” Northwestern President Morton Schapiro said Monday by telephone. “He has put all 14 of us in an advantageous situation. His legacy is extraordinary.”

Delany will remain available to the conference until June 30, 2020, when his term expires. He might overlap with his successor for a period to smooth the transition.

The Big Ten already has initiated a search that will be spearheaded by Schapiro, who doubles as chairman of the Big Ten’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors. The Rosemont-headquartered conference will consult with Korn Ferry, a search firm with a strong Chicago presence.

Schapiro is in an interesting position considering many view NU athletic director Jim Phillips, his close friend, as the ideal candidate.

“Jim who?” Schapiro joked, wishing to avoid any hint of a conflict.

Phillips has earned national acclaim during his 10-plus years at Northwestern for overseeing a massive facilities upgrade while retaining top coaches such as Pat Fitzgerald (football) and Kelly Amonte Hiller (women’s lacrosse) and hiring men’s basketball coach Chris Collins, who took the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament in 2017.

And Phillips acted as a surrogate of sorts after Delany surprised many in December by expressing an openness to discuss expanding the four-team College Football Playoff.

“We owe it to the game to, at minimum, have a discussion that will be honest, direct, candid and collaborative,” Phillips said.

Such a viewpoint from either Jim would have been shocking as recently as two to three years ago.

Asked Monday about his willingness to adjust his views, Delany quoted Winston Churchill, who said: “Foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.”

While saying he has “never whined” about a Big Ten team being left out of a tournament or playoff, as conference football champion Ohio State was in December, Delany said the current playoff is “basically serving (only) a couple of interests.”

Namely, Clemson and the SEC.

Though, he added, “I think they have earned it.”

In the big picture, Delany will be remembered for his moxie, his business savvy, his willingness to green-light the football playoff and his questionable decision to have Rutgers and Maryland join the Big Ten.

“When I see Michigan-Maryland (basketball), it really does look like a Big Ten game to me,” he said. “I do believe these are long-term plays that will work. I’m going long with Rutgers and Maryland.”

Delany added Nebraska and a Big Ten football championship game but torpedoed the “Legends and Leaders” divisions after expanding to 14 teams with an East and West.

He moved conference headquarters from a bland building in Park Ridge to a dynamic complex in Rosemont with a mini museum in the lobby and “B1G” signage impossible to miss for drivers on I-294.

He clashed with some schools and coaches by adding Friday night football games; he took a shot at the SEC regarding academic standards for football signees; he pushed for better basketball matchups such as the Big Ten-ACC Challenge; and he moved the conference men’s basketball tournament to Washington and New York, enraging Midwestern fans.

Also harming his popularity, to some extent, are the scandals that affected nearly every Big Ten school during his tenure. To name a few: Jerry Sandusky at Penn State, Larry Nassar at Michigan State, Tattoogate at Ohio State, Michigan’s Fab Five, Mike Rice at Rutgers, Maryland’s failure to save Jordan McNair, Tim Beckman’s Neanderthal style at Illinois and point shaving at Northwestern.

Asked how he regards his legacy, Delany replied: “It is not mine to call; that’s for other people. I got a chance to do something I love, to be involved in competition and education and to do it for three decades. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. The last 10 years were different in terms of shortened news cycles. It’s very exciting and stresses you out, but we’ve steadied the boat and developed wonderful collaborations between universities.”

Delany is rarely shy with an opinion. In July he took a bold stand by calling for nationwide injury reports: “The availability of personnel, whether it comes from injury or transgression (suspension), is critical to people who are interested in gambling legally and illegally.”

He acknowledged Monday being the last convert to a four-team football playoff in 2012, largely because he wanted to protect the importance of the Rose Bowl. Once he realized a playoff was inevitable, he said, “we survived it, we sculpted it and we changed it.”

The day will come soon, though, when Delany steps away from Big Ten business.