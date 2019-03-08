College Football: McDaniel coach Mike Dailey stepping down

Mike Dailey has been a part of the football program at McDaniel College for a decade, including the past three seasons as the Green Terror’s head coach.

The longtime leader will be leaving his post at the end of the month, however, because of health concerns. Dailey, 61, said it was a tough decision to step down. But changing some lifestyle habits became more important, he said.

“This is real recent,” Dailey said. “My biggest thing is, where do you find time to exercise and read labels in the store and concentrate on trying to lose some weight and being healthy? We’re all in the same boat. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing for a living. You’re going a million miles an hour.

“I think this is going to give me an opportunity to really focus on something that right now is the most important thing for me.”

Replacing Dailey is DeMarcus White, who spent the last three years as McDaniel’s defensive coordinator. Dailey is staying on campus through March to help with the coaching transition, but White’s promotion is effective immediately.

White becomes the 26th head coach at McDaniel, and the first African-American coach in Green Terror and Centennial history.

Dailey joined the Green Terror staff in 2009 after spending 12 years as a head coach in the Arena Football League, compiling a 115-83 record and winning two championships while leading the Albany Firebirds and Colorado Crush. Dailey was inducted into the AFL’s Hall of Fame in 2013.

McDaniel was mired in a 19-game losing streak when Dailey took over as coach. The Terror snapped the skid in Week 4 of the 2016 season by beating Ursinus 30-27, and finished the year 3-7.

McDaniel started 3-1 in 2017 but ended the fall on a six-game slide. Last season, Dailey led the Green Terror to another 3-7 finish, giving him a 9-21 career record (7-20 in the Centennial Conference).

“Tough. Pulls at your heartstrings,” Dailey said about his decision to leave. “The people here, I don’t think you could find higher quality people anywhere in the world. They’re just spectacular, and I’ve made a lot of great friendships here. Love our players, love our coaches. … I’m still going to be the biggest fan that they’ve got.”

White joined the Green Terror staff in 2016 after eight years of collegiate coaching experience, including at Rutgers University. He spent six seasons coaching at ASA College in New York. He also coached at Iona, his alma mater, where he was an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first-team pick.

White was a four-year letterwinner in basketball and three-year varsity starter in football at Laurel High School.

“I want to personally thank Coach Dailey for his service and commitment to our Green Terror football program,” McDaniel athletic director Paul Moyer said in a news release. “Anyone who has interacted with Mike knows the knowledge and passion that he has for the game and his love for McDaniel College and this football team is unequaled. We support Mike in this decision and know that he will continue to be a resource for our coaches, not only through March, but beyond.

"We are excited to have Coach White step into this role and are fortunate to be able to select from within our coaching staff to maintain continuity within our program. DeMarcus has tremendous knowledge not only in the sport of football, but also with McDaniel and the department, which we feel will allow him to build on Coach Dailey's accomplishments.”

The Green Terror open the 2019 season at home against Misericoridia on Sept. 7.