“We were just talking, and he said a name, and I was like, ‘Wait, I think I know that person. He went to school with me.’ He was like, ‘Oh for real? So you know X, Y and Z?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I know all of them. How do you know them?’ ” Ibrahim recalled. “It was just cool because we would start telling stories, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I was there,’ and I was like, ‘How were you there when I was there, too?’ It was just cool knowing that we grew up in the same friend groups. We just didn’t know about each other until we got up here. It was destiny.”