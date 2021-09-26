xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Navy vs. Houston football | PHOTOS

Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
(JUSTIN REX/AP)

Navy vs. Houston football | PHOTOS

Sep 25, 2021
Browse photos of the football game between Navy and Houston on Saturday night in Texas.
Xavier Arline
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Xavier Arline
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline runs the ball for an eventual touchdown against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Clayton Tune
Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) throws a pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Demarcus Griffin-Taylor, Chance Warren
Navy fullback Chance Warren (0) is tackled by Houston safety Demarcus Griffin-Taylor (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Xavier Arline
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Houston Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
