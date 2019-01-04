Varsity roundup: Michael Gray's 25 points propel Lake Clifton past Forest Park in boys basketball

Boys Basketball

No. 8 Lake Clifton 78, Forest Park 51: Michael Gray scored 25 points to lead the host Lakers (9-1) past the Foresters (1-2). Lake Clifton built a 38-25 lead in the first half.

No. 6 New Town 100, Carver A&T 16: The visiting Titans (6-1) won by the biggest point differential, 84 points, all season. The Wildcats fell to 0-5.

No. 10 Meade 76, Glen Burnie 59: Mazhi Thames had a game-high 37 points to lead the visiting Mustangs (8-2) to their sixth straight victory, beating the Gophers (6-2). Tre Dunn and TJ Speight each scored 10 points for Meade, which improved to 3-1 in league play.

No. 11 McDonogh 45, Glenelg Country 30: Dave Brown went 7-for-13, including 3-for-5 from long range and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line for a game-high 18 points to lead the host Eagles (10-4, 5-2 MIAA A Conference) past the Dragons (9-6, 2-5).

Loyola Blakefield 58, MOUNT Carmel 30: The visiting Dons (11-7, 5-3 MIAA A Conference) tied the game at 6-6 on a 3-pointer by Mitch Fischer before surging ahead to a 28-19 lead in the first half. Loyola's defense held the Cougars (4-9, 2-4) to 11 points in the second half. Dubem Nnake and Tryllian Young each scored 10 points for the Dons.

Gerstell 72, St. John's Catholc Prep 64; Anthony Carpenter scored 16 points to lead the Falcons (8-6, 3-0 MIAA B Conference) past the Vikings (10-4, 1-2).

Edmondson 60, City 53: Markus Hocker scored 15 points and the Red Storm (7-1) outlasted the Knights (3-6). Edmondson led 27-24 in the first half.

Randallstown 73, Franklin 66: The host Indians (5-3) trailed by 12 in the second half and cut the deficit to three, but could get no closer to the Rams (3-3). Ben Murphy finished with a game-high 27 points for Franklin.

Atholton 72, Long Reach 62: Casey Parkins and Albert Jackson each scored 19 points to lead the host Raiders (8-1) past the Lightning (4-8).

Ben Franklin 76, Southwestern 31: The host Bayhawks (5-2) led 45-18 at the half and cruised by the Sabers (0-3).

Girls basketball

No. 7 South River 57, Arundel 39: The visiting Seahawks (7-0) started the second half with a 14-6 run and beat the Wildcats (6-4). South River's Kathleen Sullivan and Arundel's Ramyah Yearwood both finished with 11 points.

No. 15 Mount de Sales 52, St. Mary's 30: Kristen Zaranski scored 15 points and Abby Kuhn had 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Sailors (12-3, 4-0 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference) past the Saints (9-5, 1-2). Mount de Sales led 31-11 in the first half.

Maryvale 50, Glenelg Country 41: Clare Neff scored a game-high 21 points and Molly McAleer had 16 points to lead the host Lions (8-3, 2-1 IAAM B Conference) past the Dragons (6-4, 4-1).

Ashlyn Bender scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half for Glenelg. The Dragons rallied in the fourth quarter to within three points of Maryvale, but Neff made a layup and two free throws to seal the win.

Severna Park 60, Annapolis 32: The host Falcons (6-3) opened with a 21-10 run and routed the Panthers (3-6). Lena McLaughlin scored 13 points and Jess Albert had 12 points for Severna Park.

St. Paul's 52, Severn 16: Destiny Ryles and Devan Conrad each scored 11 points to lead the Gators (7-0, 3-0 IAAM B Conference) past the Admirals (1-9, 0-3). Morgan Skinner had seven points for Severn.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.