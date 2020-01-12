Dan Chisena of Penn State caught a 69-yard pass from Flacco in the fourth quarter and a 55-yarder from Tulane’s Justin McMillan (7-for-10 for 93 yards) in the second. The National team took a 21-0 lead on Flacco’s 8-yard run with 1:04 remaining in the first half. Chisena had five catches for 155 yards.