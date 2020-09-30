Towson football set to return in spring after Wednesday’s CAA announcement

Towson University’s football program will play a spring schedule after its conference announced plans Wednesday morning to start play in March.
The Colonial Athletic Association announced a plan to have a six-game conference schedule that will include an option to add one or two non-conference opponents. Conference play will return on March 6 and will end on April 17. In the seven weeks of the CAA’s schedule, each team will receive a bye week.
The conference will feature a north/south divisional format. According to Greg Madia of the Daily-News Record, the conference is considering a championship to be held between the winners of the North and South division.
“All of our institutions know that today’s announcement is simply the first step in the planning process associated with playing football on each of our campuses in the Spring,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a statement. “Each member institution, as well as the conference office, has additional protocols that must be finalized and approved in order to ensure a safe return to the field.
"Our goal in creating this unique scheduling format was to implement a competitive model while also trying to reduce the risks associated with travel as much as we could. It’s been an extremely difficult and challenging time, but it’s nice to be able to give our coaches, student-athletes and fans something to look forward to. Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are hopeful about getting the Spring 2021 season underway.”
The CAA on July 17 suspended the 2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sept. 22, the NCAA Board of Directors voted to narrow the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs to 16 teams, instead of 24, with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The FCS playoffs are set to begin April 24, with the championship concluding some time between May 14-16 in Frisco, Texas.
Towson went 7-5 (4-4, CAA) last season, narrowly missing the FCS playoffs. Prior to the 2020 being postponed, Towson was set to play against Maryland and crosstown rival Morgan State in the Battle of Greater Baltimore in nonconference play.
The Tigers returned to the practice field for the first time since the season was postponed on Sept. 23.