Towson football can’t keep up with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in 35-7 loss

By the time Towson running back Jerry Howard Jr. punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter Saturday night, the reaction from the announced crowd of 9,109 at Johnny Unitas Stadium was muted. Many of those fans had departed long ago.
Then again, that’s the effect North Dakota State can have on hostile audiences. The NCAA Football Championship Subdivision juggernaut thwarted Towson on defense, moved the ball at will on offense and even negated an error on special teams to waltz to a 35-7 demolition.
Howard’s touchdown — his first as a member of the Tigers since transferring from Georgia Tech — helped the program avoid what would have been its second shutout loss in as many seasons (they did not play in 2020 because of concerns concerns) after getting blanked by Florida of the Football Bowl Subdivision on Sept. 28, 2019.
Towson also eluded its first shutout by an FCS opponent since a 48-0 shellacking by Delaware on Nov. 6, 2010, and its first shutout at home since a 35-0 pummeling by Massachusetts on Oct. 14, 2006.
The final score matched the outcome of the last meeting between the teams in the 2013 NCAA FCS title game on Jan. 4, 2014. That seemed a distant memory to Tigers coach Rob Ambrose, who realized how overmatched his squad was against the current Bison.
“I told the guys the national championship goes through this team whether you play them in Fargo or you play them here,” he said. “It’s an animal you can’t truly understand until you face it. I’ve got a locker room full of guys that know exactly who Mike Tyson is, and I’m looking forward to playing again.”
The Tigers offense was stuck in neutral for most of the game. The unit had only three first downs and 50 yards in the first half and failed to convert on all five third downs. The offense eventually finished with 11 first downs, 200 yards and 2-for-14 on third-down conversions against a North Dakota State defense that entered the game tied for third in the country with James Madison in average yards allowed at 195.0.
“They’re definitely aggressive and very tough,” said redshirt senior quarterback Chris Ferguson, who completed 19 of 28 passes for 163 yards after getting benched in last Saturday’s 26-14 loss at New Hampshire. “We knew that going in. I don’t think they did anything on defense that was outlandish. They dropped guys in coverage, they have a good front four. I just don’t think we made enough plays.”
Even when the offense was gifted with the rare opportunity, it could not take advantage. Redshirt senior Kobe Young returned a kickoff 87 yards to the Bison’s 12-yard line after North Dakota State took a 13-0 lead. That marked the longest kick return by a Towson player since redshirt junior D’Argo Hunter returned a kick 92 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against Bucknell on Oct. 19, 2019.
But the Tigers could only manage 7 yards in their first three plays, and on fourth-and-2 from the 4, sophomore running back Devin Matthews was stuffed up the middle for no gain.
Ferguson acknowledged a squandered chance to gain some confidence.
“We’ve got to get that ball in there,” he said. “That kind of changes the course of the game. When an opportunity presents itself, we have to take advantage. We had a chance to come out in the second half, and we just didn’t answer.”
And when the offense did manage to gain a little traction, it quickly lost ground. A 16-yard passing play between Ferguson and redshirt junior fullback Luke Hamilton midway through the third quarter would have set up Towson with a fresh set of downs at North Dakota State’s 27.
But what would have matched the Tigers’ longest play of the game at that time was negated by holding penalty on senior right tackle Demarcus Gillmore. Three plays later, a 13-yard pass from Ferguson to redshirt senior wide receiver Jabari Allen was 1 yard short on fourth down.
North Dakota State (3-0) reinforced its well-earned reputation as an eight-time national champion in the past decade — including an FCS-record five consecutive titles from 2011 to 2015 — and illustrated just how far apart it is from the Tigers in the conversation regarding championship contenders.
The Bison scored on their first three possessions of the game to gain a 19-0 lead midway through the second quarter. And even when they erred as junior quarterback Quincy Patterson was intercepted by senior safety S.J. Brown II, the defense returned the favor when senior defensive end Brayden Thomas pressured Ferguson into committing an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety.
North Dakota State coach Matt Entz was pleased to see his team manufacture 344 of its 493 yards of offense in the first half.
“I know that I continually challenged our kids all week long,” he said. “Disciplined physicality was what we wanted. In every little thing we did, we wanted to out-physical a good Towson team, and we felt like, for the most part, we were able to.”
