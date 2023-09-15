Towson vs. Morgan State football game looms in importance for both teams

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the first time in a long time, Saturday night’s football game between Towson and Morgan State could have long-term ramifications for both teams.

The Bears (1-1), who host the Tigers at 6 p.m. at Hughes Stadium, were 52 seconds and a fumble return for a touchdown away from cementing their second upset in a row and recording their first win against an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in Akron.

Towson (0-2), meanwhile, couldn’t protect a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and surrendered 28 points in the second half in its Coastal Athletic Association opener against Monmouth at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

So both sides have reason to be excited about this weekend.

“What we talk about is never getting too high or too low in any given situation, and that’s part of that process,” Morgan State coach Damon Wilson said. “I think if you dwell on a loss or celebrate a win for too long, you lose focus on the task at hand, and the task at hand is Towson.”

“Going into Game 3, we obviously would like our record to be different,” Tigers coach Pete Shinnick said. “We can’t change that, we really can’t do anything about it. This week, our guys have really got to show how important it is to them and how much they desire it for us to get done what we want to get done. I think there’s always urgency, but I think there might be a little more this week just because of where our record’s at.”

Here is a look at how each team approached Saturday’s game.

Morgan State: ‘Flush away what happened’

Saturday’s 24-21 setback at Akron was heartbreaking, especially for senior running back J.J. Davis. One week after leading a successful rushing attack in a 17-10 victory at Richmond, the Norfolk State transfer was stripped of the ball at the Bears’ 13-yard line, and Zips sophomore linebacker Bryan McCoy returned the fumble for the game-winning touchdown with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

“There were a lot of mixed emotions,” said junior defensive end Elijah Williams, who leads the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in tackles for loss (four) and is tied for second in sacks (two). “The defense put on a great performance, but we just couldn’t pull through all together. So there were a lot of sad faces, but we’ve got to understand that we’re a family and that we can bounce back from it.”

Morgan State’s game even drew the attention of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference peers such as South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough, who watched the game while he and his team returned from a 48-13 loss at Georgia Tech.

“That was a tough loss because those guys really should have won that football game,” Pough said. “But we’re always rooting for all of our conference mates.”

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach B.T. Sherman assumed responsibility for the gaffe and said he would have no hesitation to go back to Davis again. He said the game against Towson is an opportunity for the players to make amends.

“They’ve got something they’ve been looking forward to,” Sherman said. “Now they’re able to flush away what happened Saturday and move forward.”

Sherman declined to say whether graduate student Carson Baker would make his third consecutive start at quarterback or turn to sophomore Dominique Anthony or junior Duce Taylor. He said one of that trio could play the entire game or all three could get some snaps under center.

Wilson said he did not think the players would need to use the setback to Akron as motivation for the Tigers, who have won the past five meetings.

“This is a program and university that is right around the corner,” he said. “So there’s a lot of history in this ballgame against Towson. So I think they’ll be up for this game. I don’t think they have to use the loss or the experience we had on Saturday to get them ready to play this week.”

Towson: ‘Fuel in the fire’

Nobody expected Towson to upset Maryland in the season opener Sept. 2. After taking a 10-point lead in the opening 15 minutes against Monmouth, that 38-6 loss to the Terps seemed like a distant memory.

But after a 46-minute weather delay caused by lightning, the Tigers were outscored 42-13 in the final three quarters by the Hawks. As upsetting as the turn of events was, graduate student inside linebacker Jamal Gay said the outcome can be a catalyst for a team still seeking its first win of the season.

“It motivates us a little bit because we didn’t expect to be 0-2,” said Gay, who is tied for second on the team in tackles (13). “So I feel like it just puts some fuel in the fire and gets everybody to really go out there every day and push each other that much harder so that we can get that first dub in the win column.”

Growing pains might have been expected for a team adapting to a first-year coaching staff headed by Shinnick, who guided West Florida to an NCAA Division II championship. And that discomfort could grow if redshirt sophomore middle linebacker Mason Woods, who is tied with Gay for tackles, is unavailable because of an arm injury.

Still, Shinnick said the Tigers should be more wary about facing a Morgan State team that beat one of Towson’s conference rivals.

“The fact that Morgan State could very easily be 2-0 and [nearly] beat an [FBS] program on the road at their place raises the awareness of everybody in the program as to what type of battle that we’ll be in come Saturday night,” he said. “So we know what we’re in for, and we know that we have to prepare at a high level if we’re going to go out and play the way we expect to and the way we think our team is capable of playing.”

Towson at Morgan State

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 88.9 FM