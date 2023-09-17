Towson football wins Battle for Greater Baltimore over Morgan State, 20-10, for first victory in Pete Shinnick era

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Coach Pete Shinnick earned his first win as Towson's coach on Saturday as the Tigers beat Morgan State, 20-10. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Towson football finally gave what had eluded Pete Shinnick for nine months: a win.

Under the direction of Shinnick, who was hired in December as the program’s fifth coach, the Tigers scored the game’s first 20 points to cruise to a 20-10 triumph against host Morgan State on Saturday night before an announced 9,867 at Hughes Stadium.

“Great to get the first victory,” Shinnick said. “Proud of our guys. We’ve been telling them that we think they’re a pretty good football team, and we think they can play great football. So excited to see them do that.”

The victory was Towson’s first of the season after back-to-back losses to Maryland and Monmouth and helped the program avoid its first 0-3 start since 1991 when that squad opened the season with eight consecutive losses. It also marked the first win for Shinnick since Dec. 3 when he and West Florida defeated Wingate, 45-14, in an NCAA Division II quarterfinal.

Redshirt junior quarterback Nathan Kent completed 18 of 34 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Graduate student wide receiver Da’Kendall James caught six passes for 53 yards and one score.

Unlike the 42-23 loss to Coastal Athletic Association rival Monmouth on Sept. 9, the offense scored touchdowns on its first two trips into the red zone to build a cushion and some morale.

“Just knowing what the game plan is and just playing with fast pace and fast tempo and playing confident,” Kent said of the unit’s success. “I think against Monmouth, we left some plays out there like we did tonight. But I think we came out and executed at a little bit of a higher level this week than last week.”

The defense held the Bears off the scoreboard for the first 54:49. Graduate student cornerback Robert Javier matched his career total with two interceptions in the first half and added three tackles, and redshirt junior safety Dorian Davis registered a pick in the third quarter.

“Just making the quarterback feel uncomfortable and the secondary just having great communication,” Javier said of the defense’s keys. “We know they like to take shots. … We’ve seen that on film all week. We knew it was coming. So we just had to execute in the secondary.”

The Tigers opened the scoring on their second series, moving 85 yards on eight plays, capped by Kent’s 3-yard touchdown pass to James with 2:49 left in the first quarter. The key play of the drive was a 49-yard pass from Kent to graduate student wide receiver Daniel Thompson IV that moved the offense from its own 33-yard line to Morgan State’s 18.

On the second play of the Bears’ next possession, junior quarterback Duce Taylor underthrew junior wide receiver Tyler Wilkins along the right sideline, and Javier came down with the interception at Morgan State’s 48. Towson took advantage in seven plays with Kent running a 10-yard keeper off right tackle into the end zone for a 14-0 lead 34 seconds into the second quarter.

The Tigers’ defense forced the Bears to go three-and-out on their next series, and on fourth down, freshman punter Shane Messenger’s punt was blocked by redshirt sophomore Christopher Watkins, and Towson gained possession at Morgan State’s 31. Junior kicker Keegan Vaughan converted a 43-yard field goal to give the Tigers a 17-0 advantage.

Later in the quarter, Javier intercepted Taylor again, and seven plays and 22 yards later, Vaughan kicked a 40-yard field goal to give Towson a 20-0 lead at halftime.

On Towson’s last series of the third, the offense marched 60 yards, setting up Vaughan for a 23-yard field goal attempt. But Morgan State junior defensive end Nana Asante used his 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame to block the try with 10 seconds remaining, tagging Vaughan with his first miss in six attempts this season.

The Bears spoiled the Tigers’ shutout bid when junior kicker Beckett Leary converted a 29-yard field goal with 5:11 left. Morgan State added a touchdown two minutes later when sophomore defensive end Chibuikem Oguayo blocked Leary’s 39-yard field-goal attempt, and senior free safety Jordan Toles, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate, returned the loose ball 53 yards to the end zone.

The Bears got one more chance to score, but Gibbs strip-sacked Baker and then returned the loose ball 12 yards to Morgan State’s 4 to put the game on ice.

Morgan State (1-2) dropped its second game in a row after suffering a heartbreaking 24-21 setback at Football Bowl Subdivision Akron last Saturday. The program’s losing streak to the Tigers was extended to six straight and 10 of the past 11 meetings. The Bears last defeated Towson, 12-9, on Sept. 26, 2009.

After starting graduate student Carson Baker at quarterback for the first two games, Morgan State turned to Taylor, who earned the opportunity after completing 9 of 18 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Baker and sophomore Dominique Anthony in that loss to the Zips. The start was Taylor’s first since making four straight to end last season.

Taylor couldn’t extend that momentum to Saturday night. He misfired on 15 of 24 passes, gained only 96 yards through the air, and was intercepted three times before he pulled himself from the game in the third quarter after getting sacked by graduate student defensive ends Tylen Wallace and Jesus Gibbs.

Anthony and Baker finished the game in Taylor’s place. Anthony went 6 of 12 for 58 yards before getting replaced by Baker, who connected on 5 of 8 throws for 34 yards and rushed twice for 18 yards.

“We didn’t do anything offensively,” Bears coach Damon Wilson said. “We didn’t move the ball, we still had turnovers. On defense, we started off slow and gave them too much success early. But offensively, we didn’t come to play today.”

