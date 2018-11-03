No. 15 Towson's comeback attempt falls short in 35-28 loss to No. 23 Maine

The Towson football team’s attempt to take a page out of Delaware’s playbook fell 2 yards short.

A week after surrendering a game-winning touchdown with 30 seconds left in regulation in a four-point loss at the Blue Hens, the No. 15 Tigers’ bid to tie Saturday’s game against No. 23 Maine ended when redshirt junior running back Shane Simpson was stopped 2 yards short of the end zone on fourth down-and-goal with 1:21 left. The Black Bears then ran out the remaining 81 seconds to cement a 35-28 win before an announced 7,356 at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

The setback dropped Towson (6-3, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) out of a tie for first place in the conference. The outcome was especially demoralizing considering No. 3 James Madison (6-3, 4-2) was stunned, 35-24, by unranked New Hampshire (3-6, 2-4). The Black Bears improved to 6-3, 5-1 and are tied with No. 13 Delaware (7-2, 5-1) for the top spot in the league.

Hosts are supposed to be generous, but the Tigers were too hospitable. The defense surrendered eight plays of at least 20 yards, including five in the first half, of which two went for long touchdowns. Redshirt freshman running back Ramon Jefferson powered Maine with 14 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson completed 16 of 32 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Towson redshirt junior quarterback Tom Flacco went 21-for-36 for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and ran for 67 yards. Simpson caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown and ran 14 times for 50 yards and one score.

Towson’s defense did not put up much of a fight on Maine’s opening possession. The Black Bears used six plays to cover 74 yards — including a 29-yard rush by Jefferson on the first snap and a 27-yard lob from Ferguson to sophomore wide receiver Andre Miller — and score a touchdown on Ferguson’s 7-yard strike to junior wide receiver Earnest Edwards with 12:03 left in the first quarter.

After the Tigers was held scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season, Ferguson floated a deep pass to Edwards in stride for a 46-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Maine lead just six seconds into the second quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Towson sophomore defensive back Cody Tippett took the return 48 yards to the Black Bears’ 36. Flacco found junior running back Yeedee Thaenrat for a 22-yard gain and then sophomore wide receiver Jabari Allen for a 14-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to cut the deficit in half with 14:13 remaining in the half.

But Maine regained the 14-point cushion when Jefferson took a handoff off the right guard and raced 64 yards into the end zone with 1:49 left before halftime.

The Tigers had a chance to get to within one score after Simpson took the ensuing kickoff 51 yards to the Black Bears’ 38. But after a 2-yard rush, a sack for a 9-yard loss and an incompletion, the Tigers had to punt.

Junior kicker Aidan O’Neill converted a 36-yard field goal to open the third quarter, but Flacco’s second interception of the game led to Maine increasing its lead to 28-10 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jefferson with 8:12 remaining in the period.

Towson responded with a nine-play, 58-yard march that ended with Flacco connecting with Simpson for a 26-yard touchdown. After Flacco found redshirt senior tight end Ellis Knudson for the two-point conversion, the Tigers trailed 28-18 with 5:15 left in the quarter. O’Neill’s 38-yard field goal late in the third and Simpson’s 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter drew the Tigers even.

But Jefferson broke the tie, running for a 6-yard touchdown with 6:29 to go in the game to produce the final margin.

Notes: With two touchdowns, Simpson has scored at least once in each of Towson’s nine games. … Former Towson safety and current Pittsburgh Steeler Jordan Dangerfield attended the game.

