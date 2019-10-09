“I wish I had 20 of him because it’s contagious — all of that positivity and perspective and how everything he does is an opportunity to get better, for his life to get better, for a better experience,” Ambrose said. “There’s not a lot of people that see the world that way, and he does, and it’s contagious. I’m going to hate when he graduates because I don’t have anybody like him to replace him, and it’s not about what he can do on the field. It’s about who he is as a person.”