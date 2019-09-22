No. 5 Towson football upended by No. 18 Villanova in 52-45 overtime thriller

Notes: Villanova ended the Tigers’ bid to open the season with four consecutive wins for the first time since 2013. That squad started 6-0. … The Wildcats improved to 10-6 in their all-time series with Towson and have won three of the past four meetings. … Flacco reached the 100-yard rushing mark for the first time this season and the third time in his career with the Tigers. … All eight of Thaenrat’s rushing touchdowns this season have been scored from 6 yards or less. … Redshirt senior running back Shane Simpson, who announced Tuesday that he had torn his ACL and MCL in the first quarter of last Saturday’s win at Maine, wore a brace on his right knee and was using crutches while standing on the Tigers sideline.