Towson football’s Tom Flacco fifth in voting for Offensive Player of the Year honor

A couple weeks after wrapping up his first season with the Towson football team, Tom Flacco finished fifth in voting Monday for the STATS Walter Payton Award, which recognizes the offensive player of the year at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

The redshirt junior quarterback threw for 3,251 yards and 28 touchdowns and ranks fifth in the country in yards, 10th in completions per game (22.4) and 22nd in completion percentage (61.3) and is tied for sixth in touchdowns. He also rushed for 742 yards and four scores.

The Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) Offensive Player of the Year, Flacco helped lift the Tigers (7-5) to their first berth in the FCS playoffs since 2013. He is the younger brother of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Flacco, one of 25 candidates for the Walter Payton Award and the program’s third overall and first since running back Terrance West in 2013, earned seven first-place votes from a group that included sports information directors, media and others and finished the highest among all CAA players.

The three finalists for the award — which will be announced Jan. 4 — are quarterbacks Chandler Burks of Kennesaw State, Devlin Hodges of Samford and Easton Stick of North Dakota State.

