Towson football’s Tom Flacco in running for Offensive Player of the Year award

Tom Flacco, a redshirt junior quarterback for the Towson football team, is one of 25 finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year award on the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Flacco is the program’s third overall finalist for the STATS Walter Payton Award and first since 2013 when running back Terrance West was one of three candidates. The other Tigers player who was a finalist was Dave Meggett, who won the honor in 1988.

Flacco, who transferred from Rutgers, ranks third among all FCS players in total offense at 348.0 yards per game, sixth in completions at 23.6 per game, seventh in passing at 284.0 yards per game, and 12th in completion percentage at 63.8 percent. He has accounted for 3,828 yards from scrimmage and 31 combined touchdowns.

Flacco, the younger brother of Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, helped Towson earn a spot in the NCAA FCS playoffs for the third time and first time since 2013. The Tigers (7-4), who finished the season ranked No. 16 in the STATS poll, will play host to Duquesne (8-3) in a first-round game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

