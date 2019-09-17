Towson football loses standout running back Shane Simpson to season-ending knee injury

Towson University redshirt senior running back Shane Simpson announced Tuesday that a serious knee injury he suffered in Saturday’s 45-23 victory at Maine will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
“My Senior season has been cut short due to a Torn ACL and MCL this past weekend,” he posted on Twitter. “We might not understand why or the timing of things that God does but, with him we can get thru anything! I do know things happen for a reason and god has a plan for me. Just a little adversity I have to get over!”
Simpson, the Colonial Athletic Association’s reigning Special Teams Player of the Year, ranked second last season at the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level in all-purpose yards per game (171.5). He had 887 return yards, 711 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns, including six rushing, five receiving and one via kickoff return.
In the No. 5 Tigers’ first three games, Simpson led the offense in rushing with 162 yards and added two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 62 yards and one score and led the team in kick-return average at 27.3 yards.
Simpson made his third consecutive start Saturday and carried the ball once for a loss of 1 yard and returned two kickoffs for a total of 56 yards. But he left the game with 7:20 left in the first quarter after suffering the injury.
Simpson’s absence leaves Towson (3-0, 1-0 CAA) with a running back corps that includes senior Yeedee Thaenrat, who rushed nine times for 24 yards and four touchdowns in the win at the Black Bears; redshirt sophomore Adrian Feliz-Platt, who carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards; and junior Kobe Young, who rushed five times for 15 yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers will host No. 18 Villanova (3-0, 0-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.