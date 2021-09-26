Towson football coach Rob Ambrose to undergo ‘minor surgery,’ will not miss any games

Towson football coach Rob Ambrose will undergo what a team spokesperson described as “minor surgery,” but is not expected to miss any games.
Ambrose, 51, was scheduled to participate in the Colonial Athletic Association’s weekly virtual news conference Monday. But his appearance will instead be done by Tigers special teams coordinator Lyndon Johnson at Ambrose’s usual time of noon.
“Pretty standard stuff,” Ambrose wrote in a text. “Just necessary.”
Ambrose will miss Monday’s practice, but is anticipated to return for Tuesday’s session.
Ambrose, a 1993 Towson graduate who lined up at quarterback and wide receiver in three seasons, has helmed the program since he was hired in December 2008. He guided the 2013 team to the program’s first victory over an Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in Connecticut, a school-record 13 wins and an appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision title game, falling to eventual eight-time champion North Dakota State, 35-7, on Jan. 4, 2014.
In his 12th year with the Tigers, Ambrose has compiled an overall record of 67-67 and a CAA mark of 42-47. This fall, Towson is 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference and will enjoy a bye week before welcoming Stony Brook (1-3, 0-1) to Johnny Unitas Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, for a 4 p.m. kickoff.