Pete Shinnick begins new era for Towson football with buy-in from players and scheme shake-up

Nine days after Towson announced Nov. 21 that it had not extended football coach Rob Ambrose’s contract, Jesus Gibbs, an All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team defensive end, entered his name into the transfer portal. By January, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound graduate student had agreed to return to the program.

Graduating with a bachelor’s in economics was a priority, but Gibbs was also convinced after meeting new Tigers coach Pete Shinnick.

“I ended up going on visits, but nothing really stuck with me,” said Gibbs, who was recruited by Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Fresno State, James Madison, Old Dominion and Tulsa. “I actually ended up giving Coach Shinnick and the new coaching staff a chance. Spoke with all of them one-on-one and just gave them a try because at the end of the day, I really want to be at Towson to graduate and finish my degree.

“I’ve actually ended up falling in love with the program and really looking forward to what we have going on here. I don’t regret the decision I made to stay. I think I made the right choice.”

Gibbs was one of five players to remove themselves from the transfer portal and recommit to Towson. The others were two starters, sophomore left tackle Dan Volpe and redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Mason Woods, and two reserves, redshirt freshman wide receiver Rishon Holmes (Milford Mill) and redshirt junior quarterback Nathan Kent (Liberty).

The return of those five players illustrates how Shinnick has tried to reinvigorate a program that has been absent from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs since 2018 — a development that athletic director Steven Eigenbrot noted as a primary reason for Ambrose’s dismissal.

Making his debut during Tuesday’s football media day for the Coastal Athletic Association (the new name for the 14-member Colonial Athletic Association) since signing a five-year contract in December, Shinnick said he has been encouraged by the team’s progress before camp opens Aug. 3 and the first practice begins the next day.

“When we came in, we kind of laid down what our expectations were and how we wanted to do things,” he said. “For the most part, every guy really embraced that because that’s what they were looking for and that’s what they said they were looking for. I like how we’ve transitioned.”

The task for Shinnick seems to loom large. Aside from making only three postseason appearances since 2009, the school has not enjoyed a CAA championship since back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 and recorded sub-.500 marks in the conference three times in six seasons since 2016.

Between 2009 and 2018, the Tigers averaged 2.7 All-CAA first-team players, but just 0.67 in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Over the same time period, they produced seven league Players of the Year on offense, defense and special teams in the first decade, but only one in the past three seasons.

Despite the team’s recent struggles, interest remains. Average attendance dipped from 6,478 in 2019 to 5,561 fans in 2021 before rising slightly to 5,568 in 2022.

And the cupboard isn’t bare. Although Towson has to find starters at the quarterback and both safety positions and along the defensive (three of four) and offensive (two of five) lines, the team does return 11 starters and recruited 23 players from the transfer portal.

Shinnick isn’t exactly a wallflower. In 20 years as head coach at West Florida, UNC Pembroke and Azusa Pacific, he compiled a record of 159-67 (.704 winning percentage) and enjoyed postseason success.

At Azusa Pacific from 1999 to 2005, Shinnick led the Cougars to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs in his first two seasons and three more times in the next five years. At UNC Pembroke from 2007 to 2013, he guided the Braves to a 9-1 mark in just their second year of competition and the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2009 and 2013. And at West Florida, he lifted the Argonauts to an 11-4 record and the Division II title game in their second season in 2017, the national championship in 2019, and playoff berths in 2021 and 2022.

Shinnick and his staff have already made significant changes. They have installed a new offense that Shinnick described Tuesday as an “Air Raid” style unit that will seek to play up-tempo. He said the defense has switched from a four- to a three-man front that will try to take advantage of athletes like Gibbs, Woods and redshirt sophomore cornerback Shafeek Smith.

“I think they made it really easy for us,” graduate student running back/return specialist D’Ago Hunter said of the new offense. “The way we run the offense, it’s a great offense to think less and play fast. It allows you to play fast and do more within the offense.”

Gibbs pointed out that Shinnick introduced the players to “The Energy Bus,” written by Jon Gordon, which many professional athletic organizations have distributed to help their employees use positivity when approaching work and life. Gibbs said he has been fixated on rule No. 2, which advises readers on how they can use their desire and vision to point themselves in the right direction.

“I feel that is something that is very imperative not only for myself, but also this football program as we try to implement a new desire, a new vision and a new focus to where we want to go,” he said. “With Coach Shinnick as our head coach, we can see that he really has the ability to plow through and change and do things at every place where he goes. So I’m excited not only for myself, but for the guys that come after me.”

Those on the outside don’t seem as enamored of the Tigers yet. They were voted to finish ninth out of 15 by the CAA football coaches — far behind preseason favorite William & Mary (13 first-place votes), No. 2 New Hampshire (one) and No. 4 Delaware (one).

The subdued expectation by the conference didn’t seem to bother Shinnick.

“We know we’ve got a long way to go to get where we want to, but I like where we’re at and where we’re moving towards,” he said.

Season opener

Towson at Maryland

Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 105.7 FM