Towson football’s offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose, brother of head coach, leaves for Delaware

Jared Ambrose, the offensive coordinator for the Towson football team and younger brother of head coach Rob Ambrose, has left the program to assume the same role at Colonial Athletic Association archrival Delaware.

Ambrose, 35, had spent the past 10 seasons working with his brother. Prior to joining the Tigers, he had been a graduate assistant for the Blue Hens offense in 2007 and 2008.

“It was very difficult,” Ambrose said Thursday morning of his decision. “Being able to work with my brother for the past 10 years, obviously I’ve been with him my whole life, but I don’t know too many better men than Rob as a coach and as a father and a husband. He’s definitely been a life mentor. We were both each other’s best men at our weddings. So it wasn’t just a working relationship. It’s a lifelong relationship, and it’s hard to leave. But ultimately, you’re responsible to things bigger than yourself, and I have a wife and three kids, and Delaware just made me an offer I could not refuse.”

Rob Ambrose, 48, said he learned of the Blue Hens’ interest in his brother when head coach Danny Rocco called him a couple weeks ago to ask for permission to interview Jared Ambrose.

“It’s a tremendous sign of respect when your rival hires away one of your assistants, especially one that’s related to you,” the elder Ambrose said. “It’s a great opportunity for him, and I’m grateful for everything he’s done here over the last 10 years. We certainly moved the needle, and a lot of that had to do with him, and he’ll be missed.”

Towson, which fell, 31-10, to Duquesne on Nov. 24 in the first round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision tournament, finished this past season leading the CAA in points (34.5) and total yards (465) per game. The offense is expected to return four first-team All-CAA players in redshirt junior quarterback Tom Flacco, the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year; redshirt junior running back Shane Simpson, the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year; junior kicker Aidan O’Neill, the school’s career leader in field goals; and redshirt junior wide receiver Shane Leatherbury.

Delaware ranked seventh in scoring (24.4) and 10th in total offense (300.4). Jared Ambrose replaces Matt Simon, who was dismissed three days after the Blue Hens’ 20-6 loss at James Madison in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Rob Ambrose said he and his staff have begun internal discussions on filling the vacancy created by Jared Ambrose’s departure. While he did not rule out adding the offensive coordinator role to his head coaching responsibilities, Ambrose said he is more inclined to hire someone, possibly from within the program.

