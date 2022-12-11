Towson football hires West Florida’s Pete Shinnick, Baltimore native and son of former Colt, as coach

Towson has hired West Florida’s Pete Shinnick as head football coach, the school announced Sunday.

Shinnick, a Baltimore native, went 56-21 in six seasons at West Florida and won a Division II national championship in 2019. He was named the program’s first head coach in 2016 and reached the playoffs four times in six seasons. The Argos went 12-2 this season before losing to Ferris State in the DII Tournament semifinals.

Shinnick’s father, Don, was a standout linebacker for the Baltimore Colts for 13 seasons, helping lead the team to NFL championships in 1958 and 1959 while playing in Super Bowl III.

“To be able to have the opportunity to be blessed to coach in Johnny Unitas Stadium is coming full circle,” Shinnick said in a statement. “I got a picture in my office of Dad and Johnny Unitas hugging after a victory. To be able to now put that picture up in an office in a stadium named after him is pretty cool.”

Shinnick, 57, replaces Rob Ambrose, who was relieved of his duties after 14 years as head coach, nine as an assistant coach and three years as quarterback. Shinnick, who signed a five-year contract, will be introduced at a news conference at SECU Arena on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

“I followed this program since that national championship run and I always felt like this could be that type of program,” Shinnick said. “Once the job opened, I started to investigate and learn more about it and became excited about what kind of opportunity this is.”

Before getting his first head coaching job at Azusa Pacific, Shinnick served as an assistant at multiple levels. His first assistant coach position was at Richmond in 1988, and he coached at six more universities (Arkansas, Clemson, Oregon State, Northern Michigan, St. Cloud State, Humboldt State) before becoming the head coach at Azusa Pacific in 1999.

He went 53-22 in seven seasons at Azusa Pacific before going 50-24 in seven seasons at UNC Pembroke.

“Pete Shinnick has been a winner at every stop,” Towson athletic director Steve Eigenbrot said in a statement. “We were looking for a leader with a vision, who draws people into the program and towards him. Over the last 20 years, at three different institutions, Pete has done just that.”

Shinnick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from Colorado in 1988, and he was a two-year letterwinner as an offensive lineman for the Buffaloes in 1985 and 1986. He later earned his master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Clemson in 1992.

