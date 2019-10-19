About the only miscue in the first half for the Tigers occurred on their final play when senior kicker Aidan O’Neill set up to attempt a 55-yard field goal. But the field-goal unit was flagged for a delay of game. O’Neill’s 60-yard try — which would have eclipsed Sean Landeta’s program-record 57-yard field goal in 1980 — clanked off the crossbar, and redshirt sophomore Shane McDonough got an earful from coach Rob Ambrose as the former walked off the field towards the locker room.