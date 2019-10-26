Tom Flacco became the seventh Towson quarterback to surpass 5,000 career passing yards, but the visiting Tigers fell 27-10 to James Madison in college football Saturday.
Flacco went 18 for 32 for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Towson (4-4, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 10-7 lead on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Jason Epps with 9:15 left in the first half.
The Dukes (8-1, 5-0) took a 14-10 lead with 4:56 left in the first half before adding another touchdown, 60-yards, with 2:52 left and a 49-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the first half for a 24-10 lead.
Ben DiNucci passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns for James Madison, which held Towson to 77 yards after the half.
Florida A&M 24, Morgan State 12: The host Bears (1-7, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conferece) took an early 7-0 lead before falling behind to the Rattlers (7-1, 5-0). Morgan State capped a three-play, 34-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass from DeAndre Harris to E’Munn Parker with 9:21 left in the first quarter. Florida A&M went on a 17-0 run and never trailed again.
Bowie State 52, Virginia Union 17: The host Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) amassed a season-high 594 yards of total offense and beat the Panthers (6-2, 4-1). Ja’rome Johnson threw for 395 yards and five touchdown passes and rushed for 56 yards. Montez Clay (Dunbar) had four catches for 80 yards and two touchdown receptions for Bowie State. Demetri Morsell had five tackles and an interception return of 92-yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.
Salisbury 65, Kean 16: Hunter Cleaver caught a touchdown pass and ran for another touchdown in the second quarter to lead the Sea Gulls (6-0, 4-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) past the host Cougars (2-5, 1-3). Cleaver caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jack Lanham with four minutes left in the first half for a 31-3 advantage. He also ran 20-yards for another touchdown with 1:10 left in the half. Salisbury hosts Christopher Newport on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Stevenson 39, King’s (Pa.) 15: The host Mustangs (5-2, 4-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) won their fourth straight game beating the Monarchs (4-3, 2-3). The win marked the fourth straight game that Stevenson held an opponent to 15 or fewer points. The Mustangs outgained King’s (Pa.), 547-249 yards. Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed 23 of 38 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns and had one interception for Stevenson.
Frostburg State 42, Wheeling 12: The visiting Bobcats (7-1, 7-1 Mountain East Conference) went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter and beat the Cardinals (0-8, 0-7). The victory marked the seventh straight for Frostburg State. The Bulldogs were led by Will Brunson went 10 of 19 for 166 yards and two touchdown passes and Gavin Lavat had 27 carries for 123 yards. Frostburg State will host Notre Dame (Ohio) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Muhlenberg 49, McDaniel 7: For the second straight week, McDaniel’s football team was overwhelmed by a Centennial Conference opponent.
Last week it was a 34-0 road loss at Dickinson, and Saturday a 49-7 loss to No. 6-ranked Muhlenberg at Kenneth R. Gill Stadium.
The Green Terror (3-4, 2-4 in the Centennial Conference) struggled on both sides of the ball and were outgained 550-153. That disparity would’ve been greater if not for McDaniel’s improbable 85-yard touchdown with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter.
Green Terror quarterback Tyler Palermiti’s pass was deflected by Mules defensive back Joseph O’Hagan right into the hands of Javon Hamilton, who sprinted down the sideline for a touchdown. It was McDaniel’s longest passing play since 2013.
Muhlenberg (7-0, 6-0) overpowered McDaniel’s offensive line all afternoon, holding the Green Terror to 28 rushing yards. Quarterback Tyler Palermiti also struggled, completing just eight of 17 passes for 125 yards and was sacked five times.
Johns Hopkins 63, Gettysburg 7: The host Blue Jays (5-2, 4-2 Centennial Conference) scored 14 points in the first five minutes and built a 42-0 lead in the first half over the Bullets (1-6, 1-5) Friday night. Hopkins used a two-play, 90-yard drive on its first possession. David Tammaro threw two passes, 52-yards and 38-yard touchdown pass, to Harrison Wellman covering 90 yards in 38 seconds. Tammaro completed 16 of 21 passes for 307 yards and three touchdown passes.