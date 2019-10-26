Salisbury 65, Kean 16: Hunter Cleaver caught a touchdown pass and ran for another touchdown in the second quarter to lead the Sea Gulls (6-0, 4-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) past the host Cougars (2-5, 1-3). Cleaver caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jack Lanham with four minutes left in the first half for a 31-3 advantage. He also ran 20-yards for another touchdown with 1:10 left in the half. Salisbury hosts Christopher Newport on Saturday at 1 p.m.