Quarterback David Tammaro connected with wide receiver Harrison Wellmann for two touchdowns in the first quarter and took an early lead and visiting Johns Hopkins held off a late rally by host Ursinus, 32-29, on Saturday in college football.
The Blue Jays improved to 4-1, 3-1 Centennial Conference and the Bears fell to 3-2, 2-2.
Tammaro threw a 64-yard and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Wellman for a 13-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first quarter. Ursinus answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Samuel Ragland with 14 :55 left in the second quarter. Hopkins scored three more times to Ursinus’ one scoring play for a 32-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Bears put together two scoring drives in the fourth quarter at 12:27 and 4:28, but came up short.
Bethune-Cookman 31, Morgan State 20: The host Widcats (4-1, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took a 10-6 lead in the first half and used a 14-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Bears (0-5, 0-2). Manasseh Bailey blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a Morgan State touchdown with 58.2 left.
Bowie State 23, Winston-Salem State 13: Tevin Singleton had a 98-yard PAT return and a 12-yard TD interception return and the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) rallied to beat the Rams (1-4, 0-2). Bowie State trailed 13-9 going into the second half.
Frostburg State 24, Urbana (Ohio) 16: Jeremy Harrison kicked a 28-yard field goal and went 3-for-3 on extra-point conversions as the host Bobcats (4-1, 4-1 Mountain East Conference) beat the Blue Knights (3-2, 3-2). Frostubrg led 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter and took a 24-0 lead with 8:27 left in the game. The Bobcats have won four in a row.
Salisbury 27, Montclair State 24: Jack Lanham and Chad Gleason each had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to help the visiting Sea Gulls (3-0, 1-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) beat the Red Hawks (1-3, 0-1). Lanham had a 3-yard touchdown run for a 20-16 lead, Salisbury’s first lead since a 6-0 advantage in the first quarter. Gleason had a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Sea Gulls up 27-16 with 3:05 left in the game. Montclair State put together a 13-play scoring drive with 1:07 left in the game for the final score.
Stevenson 36, Widener 10: The host Mustangs (3-2, 2-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) held the Pride (3-2, 2-1) to 32 points below their season average in their second straight win. Titus Johnson had 27 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Stevenson. Hanif Jones had a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown with 45 seconds left in the game.
Juniata 28, McDaniel 14: The visiting Eagles (2-3, 2-2 Centennial) scored 14 points over the final 1:46 to beat the Green Terror (3-2, 2-2). Nah’shon Godrey (City) had 11 stops for McDaniel.