Towson football’s winning streak ends with 40-14 loss to William & Mary | ROUNDUP

Towson football’s two-game winning streak came to a screeching half as host William & Mary won, 40-14, on Saturday.
William & Mary (5-2, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 21 points in the first quarter, finishing with a touchdown on its first three drives, and led 27-14 at halftime. The Tribe defense shut down Towson’s offense in the second half.
Chris Ferguson completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Smith and Devin Matthews had a 1-yard touchdown run for Towson (3-4, 2-2), which will host Albany on Saturday at 2 p.m. Ferguson finished 9-for-20 for 125 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, while Jeff Miller went 12-for-17 for 123 yards and a pick. Smith had six catches for 86 yards.
Towson finished with 248 passing yards, but William & Mary rushed for 348 yards and held the Tigers to just 83 yards on the ground, including 71 from Jerry Howard Jr. Towson also committed six turnovers.
North Carolina Central 28, Morgan State 17: The host Bears (0-7, 0-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took a 10-7 lead in the first half before the Eagles (3-4, 1-0) outscored them 21-7 in the second to win.
Quarterback Neil Boudreau completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Wolfolk for a 7-0 Morgan State lead with 10:48 left in the first quarter. After N.C. Central tied the score, Kluivert Akubuo made a 25-yard field goal for a 10-7 Bears lead with 5:08 left in the first half.
Morgan State travels to Norfolk State on Saturday.
Division II
Bowie State 27, Virginia Union 7: Calil Wilkins (19 carries for 134 yards) had two rushing touchdowns and Ja’rome Johnson scored on the ground and through the air to lift the visiting Bulldogs (7-1, 5-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Panthers (4-4, 3-2).
Bowie State, which leads the Northern Division with a 3-0 record, will play at Lincoln (Pa.) on Saturday.
Frostburg State 49, Fairmont State 14: Gavin Lavat (19 carries for 190 yards) had five touchdown runs, including a 75-yard score with 14:46 left in the third quarter, and the Bobcats (7-1, 6-1 Mountain East Conference) beat the Falcons (3-5, 3-4).
Graham Walker had a 1-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left in the first quarter to give Frostburg State a 14-7 lead. The Bobcats travel to Alderson Broaddus on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Division III
Johns Hopkins 50, Gettysburg 0: Ryan Stevens connected with Harrison Wellman for three touchdown passes and the visiting Blue Jays (5-1, 5-1 Centennial Conference) shut out the Bullets (1-6, 1-5).
Stevens completed 27 of 43 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns and Wellman made six receptions for 92 yards. The victory marked the second shutout of the season for Hopkins, which beat Juniata, 77-0, on Sept. 18.
Hopkins plays at Susquehanna on Saturday.
Stevenson 29, Widener 24: The host Mustangs (3-5, 3-3 Mid-Atlantic Conference) rallied in the closing minutes to beat the Pride (6-3, 4-3).
Tied at 24, Stevenson pulled ahead on an Ethan Joseph safety with 3:10 left in the game and a 30-yard field goal by Brody Campbell with 1:55 left to play. The Mustangs, who play at Alvernia on Saturday, allowed just seven points in the second half.
Salisbury 38, Kean 6: Billy Gant had 13 carries for 29 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Sea Gulls (5-1, 3-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Cougars (3-4, 3-1).
Salisbury’s defense held Kean to 127 yards of total offense. The Sea Gulls, who play at Christopher Newport on Saturday, scored 21 points in the second quarter.
Susquehanna 45, McDaniel 16: The host River Hawks (7-0, 6-0) scored 21 points in the second half to pull away from the Green Terror (1-6, 1-5).
McDaniel took a 9-8 lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Denlinger to Diondre Carter with 10:04 left in the second quarter. The Green Terror, who host Moravian on Saturday, scored again on a 5-yard punt return by Kyle Silver (North County) for a 16-8 lead with 3:52 left in the first half.
Susquehanna had the next six scores, one field goal and five touchdowns, that spanned both halves.