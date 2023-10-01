College football roundup: Towson outlasts New Hampshire in OT, 54-51

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Sept. 30:

Division I

Towson 54, New Hampshire 51, OT: Devin Matthews had a 2-yard touchdown run to lift the visiting Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) over the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) in overtime in the highest-scoring game in Towson history.

Down 48-41 with 1:46 to play and 90 yards to go, Towson drove the length of the field and scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lukkas Londono with 20 seconds left. UNH got two plays for a combined 29 yards to set up a final field goal attempt, which was blocked by Antonio Howard to force overtime.

The Tigers had a pair of 116-yard rushers: Devin Matthews averaged 6.4 yards a carry with two touchdowns while D’Ago Hunter averaged 6.8 yards a rush. Quarterback Nathan Kent was 21-for-34 with five touchdowns and a pick, adding 68 yards on the ground.

Yale 45, Morgan State 3: Beckett Leary (Reservoir) gave the visiting Bears (1-3) a 3-0 lead on a 39-yard field goal with 14:10 left in the first half. The Bulldogs (1-2) answered with 45 straight points. Morgan State was held to 12 first downs and 204 yards of total offense. The Bears will host Stony Brook on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division II

Notre Dame College (Ohio) 24, Frostburg State 21: Cameron Shirkey kicked a 36-yard field goal with 9:37 left in the game to break a tie at 21 and lift the visiting Falcons (3-2, 2-2 Mountain East Conference) over the Bobcats (3-1, 2-1). Frostburg State took the lead twice in the first quarter: on a 9-yard touchdown run by Kisaye Barnes for a 7-0 lead and on a 17-yard touchdown run by Sean Aaron for a 14-7 lead. The Bobcats tied the game at 21 on a 24-yard touchdown pass by Graham Walker to Jamil Bishop with 52 seconds left in the first half.

Livingstone 31, Bowie State 18: The visiting Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) drew within one point of the Blue Bears (1-4, 1-2) before falling behind. Carleton Stewart had a 3-yard touchdown run to cut the Livingstone lead to 7-6. The Bears built a 17-6 lead in the first half.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 55, Rowan 20: The visiting Blue Jays (4-0) scored 41 points in the first half and the Hopkins defense held the Profs (1-3) scoreless in the second half. The Blue Jays took a 14-0 lead before the opening 12 minutes had elapsed. Bay Harvey completed 18 of 25 passes for 310 yards with five touchdowns and one interception for Hopkins. Bay also had six carries for 22 yards and a score. Will Leger had two touchdown receptions for the Blue Jays. Hopkins will host Gettysburg on Friday in a Centennial Conference game.

Gettysburg 27, McDaniel 20: Trailing 27-7, Angel Granado Jr. and Hunter Sigler (C. Milton Wright) combined efforts to score two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, but the rally fell short for the host Green Terror (0-4, 0-1 Centennial Conference). The Bullets improved to 2-2, 1-0. Grenado went 9-for-14 for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Sigler made three catches for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Christopher Newport 24, Salisbury 14: The visiting Sea Gulls (1-3, 0-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference) were held scoreless in the first half and fell to the Captains (3-1, 1-0). A.J. Butler had a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown and Micah Brubaker had a 6-yard scoring run for Salisbury.