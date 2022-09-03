Bowie State rallies past New Haven, 27-20, in season opener | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state Saturday:

Division II

Bowie State 27, New Haven 20: Dion Golatt (Morgan State) completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kwincy Hall with nine seconds left and scored the 2-point conversion to lift host Bulldogs to victory in the season opener.

The Bulldogs (1-0), playing their first game under interim coach Kyle Jackson after Damon Wilson left for Morgan State, put together a 20-3 rally in the fourth quarter to win. Golatt finished with three touchdown passes for Bowie State, the three-time defending Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association champions.

The Chargers (0-1) made a 29-yard field goal to take a 20-19 lead with 1:27 left in the game.

Division III

Stevenson 25, St. Vincent 21: Brandon Walker had 16 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (0-1) over the Bearcats (0-1) in the season opener.

Stevenson broke a 7-7 tie with a 12-yard touchdown run by Maurice Hammond with 14:54 left in the first half. The Mustangs took a 19-7 lead with 12:39 left in the third quarter. Matt Goetz completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smothers (Franklin).

St. Vincent put together two scoring drives to cut Stevenson’s lead to 21-19 before Walker scored his second touchdown with less than five minutes left.

Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14: The visiting Blue Jays (1-0) held the Spartans (0-1) scoreless for the first three quarters to secure a season-opening victory.

Ryan Stevens completed 27 of 34 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. Artie Collins made seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Quinn Revere had seven catches for 59 yards and two scores. Bay Harvey completed all four of his passes for 70 yards and one touchdown for Hopkins.

The Blue Jays have won 11 straight season openers. Hopkins travels to Ursinus on Saturday at 1p.m.

Catholic 37, McDaniel 27: The visiting Cardinals (1-0) beat the Green Terror (0-1). McDaniel travels to Juniata on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This article will be updated.