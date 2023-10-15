College football roundup: Johns Hopkins pulls away late to move to 6-0; Stevenson cruises to win

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here is a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Oct. 14:

Division II

Frostburg State 34, Concord 3: Evan Branch had a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:59 left in the first half and the visiting Bobcats (5-1, 4-1 Mountain East Conference) took the lead for good over the Mountain Lions (0-7, 0-6). Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made field goals of 33 and 37 yards and went 4-for-4 on extra point attempts. Graham Walker had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Virginia Union 52, Bowie State 3: The host Panthers (6-1, 4-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) opened with a 14-0 lead and limited the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-3) to one scoring drive. Justin Zavala made a 48-yard field goal with 8:58 left in the first half. Bowie State travels to Bluefield State next Saturday.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 34, Franklin & Marshall 27: The visiting Blue Jays (6-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) broke a 20-20 tie with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Diplomats (4-2, 1-2). Bay Harvey capped a 16-play, 83-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Hopkins a 27-20 lead with 12:53 left to play. Harvey threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Leger with 9:11 left to play for a 34-20 lead. Franklin & Marshall scored a touchdown with less than five minutes to play.

Stevenson 42, Alvernia 6: Maurice Hammond had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown to drive a 28-0 run in the first half and the visiting Mustangs (5-1, 4-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) routed the Golden Wolves (0-6, 0-5). Hammond (12 carries for 60 yards) had an 18-yard run and 5-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Hammond caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Nyaire Wilson for a 28-0 lead with 2:45 left in the first half. Louis Clouser (16 carries for 94 yards) had touchdown runs of 20 and 7 yards in the second half for Stevenson. Elijah Marquez had an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Salisbury 31, Montclair State 12: Joey Bildstein (23 carries for 118 yards) had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 8 yards and the visiting Sea Gulls (3-3, 2-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference) beat the Red Hawks (3-3, 2-1). Salisbury jumped out to a 14-0 lead and cruised. The Sea Gulls travel to Rowan next Saturday.

Dickinson 40, McDaniel 20: The visiting Red Devils (5-1, 3-0 Centennial Conference) scored 20 points in the first and third quarters and beat the Green Terror (0-6, 0-3). Trent Gaskins had a 1-yard touchdown run and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass as time expired for McDaniel. Angel Granado Jr. threw two touchdown passes: one to Gaskins and an 80-yard pass to Logan Marsh.