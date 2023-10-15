Advertisement
College Football

College football roundup: Johns Hopkins pulls away late to move to 6-0; Stevenson cruises to win

Baltimore Sun

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here is a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Oct. 14:

Division II

Frostburg State 34, Concord 3: Evan Branch had a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:59 left in the first half and the visiting Bobcats (5-1, 4-1 Mountain East Conference) took the lead for good over the Mountain Lions (0-7, 0-6). Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made field goals of 33 and 37 yards and went 4-for-4 on extra point attempts. Graham Walker had a 1-yard touchdown run and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Advertisement

Virginia Union 52, Bowie State 3: The host Panthers (6-1, 4-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) opened with a 14-0 lead and limited the Bulldogs (3-4, 2-3) to one scoring drive. Justin Zavala made a 48-yard field goal with 8:58 left in the first half. Bowie State travels to Bluefield State next Saturday.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 34, Franklin & Marshall 27: The visiting Blue Jays (6-0, 2-0 Centennial Conference) broke a 20-20 tie with a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat the Diplomats (4-2, 1-2). Bay Harvey capped a 16-play, 83-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to give Hopkins a 27-20 lead with 12:53 left to play. Harvey threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Will Leger with 9:11 left to play for a 34-20 lead. Franklin & Marshall scored a touchdown with less than five minutes to play.

Advertisement

Stevenson 42, Alvernia 6: Maurice Hammond had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown to drive a 28-0 run in the first half and the visiting Mustangs (5-1, 4-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) routed the Golden Wolves (0-6, 0-5). Hammond (12 carries for 60 yards) had an 18-yard run and 5-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Hammond caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Nyaire Wilson for a 28-0 lead with 2:45 left in the first half. Louis Clouser (16 carries for 94 yards) had touchdown runs of 20 and 7 yards in the second half for Stevenson. Elijah Marquez had an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Salisbury 31, Montclair State 12: Joey Bildstein (23 carries for 118 yards) had rushing touchdowns of 1 and 8 yards and the visiting Sea Gulls (3-3, 2-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference) beat the Red Hawks (3-3, 2-1). Salisbury jumped out to a 14-0 lead and cruised. The Sea Gulls travel to Rowan next Saturday.

Dickinson 40, McDaniel 20: The visiting Red Devils (5-1, 3-0 Centennial Conference) scored 20 points in the first and third quarters and beat the Green Terror (0-6, 0-3). Trent Gaskins had a 1-yard touchdown run and caught a 38-yard touchdown pass as time expired for McDaniel. Angel Granado Jr. threw two touchdown passes: one to Gaskins and an 80-yard pass to Logan Marsh.

Advertisement