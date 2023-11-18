College football roundup: Towson rallies past Rhode Island on Watkins’ late TD; Morgan State falls to Howard

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Division I

Towson 31, Rhode Island 30: Christopher Watkins rushed for a 12-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left in a come-from-behind victory by the host Tigers (5-6, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) over the Rams (6-5, 4-4.)

Towson took a 6-0 lead on a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by DL Tylen Wallace before trailing for most of the game.

Rhode Island answered with three straight scoring drives, two touchdowns and a field goal, to take a 17-6 lead with 3:50 left in the first half. The Tigers cut the deficit to 27-25 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Kent (Liberty) to Carter Runyon with 6:19 left in the third quarter. The Rams extended their lead to 30-25 on a 40-yard field goal by Ty Groff with 6:02 remaining.

Kent went 11-for-17 with 188 yards and a touchdown before Sean Brown took over in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-10 for 3 yards and adding two rushes for 19 yards. Watkins had eight carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Rhode Island quarterback Kasim Hill, a former Maryland starter, went 23-for-36 for 359 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Howard 14, Morgan State 7: The host Bison (6-5, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took a 14-0 lead and a late rally by the Bears (4-6, 3-2) fell short.

Tahj Smith completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Treveyon Pratt and Beckett Leary (Reservoir) kicked the extra point with 1:53 left in the game for Morgan State’s lone scoring drive. The loss ended a three-game winning streak and ended the Bears’ hopes of winning their first MEAC title since 2014.