Morgan State football rallies for 28-21 win over Georgetown in season finale; Bowie State, Johns Hopkins advance in NCAA tournaments | ROUNDUP

Morgan State football finished its season on a high note.
Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had two rushing touchdowns to lead the Bears (2-9) to a 28-21 come-from-behind victory over visiting Georgetown on Saturday.
The Hoyas (2-8) took a 14-0 lead with 13:41 left in the first half, but Morgan State would string together four rushing touchdowns over both halves to build a 28-14 lead with 1:58 left in the game. Graham started the rally with a 40-yard touchdown run, and Romello Kimbrough scored on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-13 at the half.
Graham’s second touchdown came on an 86-yard run for a 21-14 lead, and Jabriel Johnson (McDonogh) had a 4-yard touchdown run for a 28-14 lead. Georgetown tacked on the final score with 1:11 left to play. The Bears’ other win came on Nov. 4, a 20-14 victory over Delaware State.
James Madison 56, Towson 10: The visiting Tigers (4-7) hung around in the first quarter before the Dukes (10-1) scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull away. Towson, which suffered its third straight loss, trailed 14-7 in the first quarter and added a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Division II
Bowie State 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10: Ja’rome Johnson had two rushing touchdowns to lead the No. 2 seed Bulldogs (11-1) over the visiting Bears (8-3) in a NCAA Division II first-round game. Johnson started the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 12:32 left in the first quarter. Johnson’s second touchdown run of 48 yards came with 3:01 left in the third quarter for a 24-3 lead.
Bowie State will host Newberry, a 33-30 winner over No. 3 seed West Florida, on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the second round.
Division III
Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20: Ryan Stevens threw three touchdown passes to Harrison Wellman and rushed for a touchdown to lead the visiting Blue Jays (10-1) past the Sea Gulls (8-2) in an NCAA Division III first-round game. Salisbury took a 7-0 lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by Hunter Cleaver with 13:15 left in the first quarter. Hopkins scored the next five touchdowns for a 35-7 lead with 3:55 left in the first half.
Stevens went 17-for-24 for 346 yards and had three carries for 11 yards. Wellman made five catches for 141 yards. The Blue Jays will face Mount Union, a 53-0 winner over Washington & Lee, in the second round Saturday.
Franklin & Marshall 42, Stevenson 28: The host Diplomats (6-5) opened with a 22-0 run and beat the Mustangs (5-6) in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series. Stevenson quarterback Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed 29 of 61 passes for 375 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Mustangs.