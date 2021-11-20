Morgan State football rallies for 28-21 win over Georgetown in season finale; Bowie State, Johns Hopkins advance in NCAA tournaments | ROUNDUP

The Hoyas (2-8) took a 14-0 lead with 13:41 left in the first half, but Morgan State would string together four rushing touchdowns over both halves to build a 28-14 lead with 1:58 left in the game. Graham started the rally with a 40-yard touchdown run, and Romello Kimbrough scored on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-13 at the half.