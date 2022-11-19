Towson ends season with fourth straight win; Johns Hopkins beats Stevenson | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games around the state on Saturday, Nov. 19:

Division I

Towson 35, Hampton 6: The host Tigers (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) ended their 2022 season with a fourth-straight victory. Towson’s defense held the Pirates (4-7, 1-7) to one scoring drive in the second quarter, and Robert Javier returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown with 8:04 left in the game. Tyrrell Pigrome (12-for-21 for 140 yards) threw two touchdown passes and Keegan Vaughan kicked field goals of 38 and 33 yards for Towson.

Advertisement

Howard 35, Morgan State 6: Roderick Walker capped an 11-play, 53-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left and the host Bears (4-7, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) avoided the shutout. The Bison (5-6, 4-1) expanded their 14-point halftime lead with three touchdowns. Morgan State trailed 21-0 to start the fourth quarter.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 27, Stevenson 7: Ryan Stevens completed 23 of 37 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Blue Jays (9-1) over the Mustangs (3-7) in a Centennial-Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl Series game. Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) completed 13 of 30 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown for Stevenson. The victory was the third straight.

Advertisement

Mount Union 51, Salisbury 0: The host Purple Raiders (11-0) scored 20 points in the second quarter and shut out the Sea Gulls (9-2) in an NCAA Division III Tournament first-round game. Salisbury fumbled on its opening drive and recovered a blocked punt inside the 25-yard line of Mount Union in the third quarter, but failed to score. The Sea Gulls made their 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.