State football roundup (Nov. 17): Johns Hopkins, Frostburg State advance in NCAA Division III playoffs

David Tammaro threw two touchdown passes to Harrison Wellman in the first quarter and host Johns Hopkins shut out MIT, 49-0, Saturday in an NCAA Division III first-round game.

Tammaro threw a 35-yard touchdown pass with 7:16 left in the first quarter and a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1:04 left in the first quarter for a 14-0 Hopkins lead.

The Blue Jays (10-1) ran off 28 points in the second quarter and cruised. Tamarro completed 21 of 27 passes for 321 yards and three touchdown passes. Tamarro also had a 23-yard touchdown run. Wellman made three receptions for 58 yards.

Hopkins faces Frostburg State , a 42-24 winner over Western New England, in the second round Saturday. The Blue Jays advance to the second round for the fourth time in the past five years.

Frostburg State 42, Western New England 24: Connor Cox (South River) completed 21 of 26 for 381 yards and three touchdown passes to lead the host Bobcats (10-0) past the Golden Bears (8-3) in an NCAA Division III first round game.

Cox also had a 1-yard touchdown run. Frostburg State trailed 10-7 early before scoring the next three touchdowns for a 28-10 lead.

Morgan State 44, Norfolk State 27: D.J. Golatt Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown as the visiting Bears (4-7, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference ) crushed the Spartans (4-6, 2-5) in the regular season finale for both.

Morgan State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-0 win over Delaware State last week and posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Golatt, a redshirt freshman, has thrown three touchdown passes in each of his last two games. He was 17 of 23 for 168 yards and had one pass intercepted. He ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Golatt fired 10 yards to Manasseh Bailey to open the scoring and Dominick Trigg picked off a Juwan Carter pass and returned it 57 yards for a score to put the Bears up 17-6 early in the second quarter. Golatt ran 10 yards for a score to give Morgan State a 24-6 lead at intermission. Carter was 28 of 44 for 467 yards to lead Norfolk State.

Bowie State 41, West Alabama 35: The host Bulldogs (10-2) overcame slow start and beat the Tigers (8-4) in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament. Bowie State trailed 7-0 in the first quarter.

West Alabama took a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter. Amir Hall had a 5-yard touchdown run and Roger Richardson had a 36-yard interception return both in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs ahead, 41-28, for good. Bowie State will face top-seeded Valdosta State in Saturday's second round.

Alfred 14, Salisbury 7: Nasir Smith had a 61-yard touchdown run with 13:23 left in the game to lift the Saxons (7-4) over the host Sea Gulls (8-3) in the Asa S. Bushnell Eastern College Athletic Conference Bowl. Salisbury tied the game at 7 with 1:16 left in the first half. Salisbury's Matt Scott caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Frank Pipich Jr.

Susquehanna 17, Stevenson 7: The host River Hawks (8-3) scored twice in the fourth quarter to soar over the Mustangs (8-3) in the Centennial-Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl Series. Defensive lineman Kyle Bergen made an interception for a touchdown with 9:22 left in the first half for a 7-0 Stevenson lead. Susquehanna tied the game with 34 seconds left in the first half.