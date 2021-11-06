Towson football falls to Richmond, 28-17; Bowie State scores 79 points in rout | ROUNDUP

Towson football took an early lead before falling behind by halftime and losing, 28-17, to host Richmond on Saturday.
Towson (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Richmond (4-5, 2-4) scored 21 points in the second quarter. The Tigers and Spiders traded touchdowns in the second half.
Towson quarterbacks Chris Ferguson and Vince Amendola each threw a touchdown pass. Ferguson went 14-for-27 for a 147 yards and Amendola went 6-for-10 for 93 yards. Caleb Smith (five receptions for 80 yards) and Dunbar graduate Dion Crews-Harris (one catch for 15 yards) each caught a touchdown pass.
Towson will host Elon on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Division II
Bowie State 79, Elizabeth City State 6: The host Bulldogs (9-1, 7-0 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) opened with a 35-0 run and dominated the Vikings (4-7, 3-4) for their ninth straight win. Calil Wilkins had 14 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns and Larry Williams (New Town) had nine rushes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Bowie State had a school-record 422 rushing yards and extended its Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association winning streak to 18 games.
Frostburg State 55, West Virginia Wesleyan 14: Host Frostburg State (9-1, 8-1 Mountain East Conference) scored 24 points in the second quarter to roll to victory. Gavin Lavat had 24 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns for Frostburg State, which won its fourth straight.
Division III
Stevenson 35, King’s (Pa.) 10: The host Mustangs (4-5, 4-3 Middle Atlantic Conference) scored 28 points in the second half to beat the Monarchs (4-5, 3-5). Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) threw three touchdown passes to Darian Littlejohn (Reservoir) and Mario McIntyre had his 10th sack of the season. Stevenson travels to FDU-Florham on Saturday at noon.
Johns Hopkins 37, Dickinson 17: Trailing 3-0, the host Blue Jays (8-1, 7-1 Centennial Conference) scored 27 points in the second quarter to beat the Red Devils (3-6, 3-5). Ryan Stevens completed 23 of 30 attempts for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Hopkins, which travels to McDaniel on Saturday at noon.
McDaniel 7, Gettysburg 3: Hunter Sigler (C. Milton Wright) caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from John Allan Furgeson with 46 seconds left in the first half and the visiting Green Terror (2-7, 2-6 Centennial Conference) held on to to beat the Bullets (1-8, 1-7). The victory broke a six-game losing streak for McDaniel, which took advantage of an interception by Riley Wolfensberger and two 15-yard penalties against Gettysburg on its game-winning drive.
Latest College Football
Salisbury 37, The College of New Jersey 23: Billy Gant threw two touchdown passes and Chad Gleason had four carries for 142 yards and a touchdown to lead the host Sea Gulls (6-1, 4-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Lions (2-4, 2-2). Salisbury took a 16-2 lead in the first quarter en route to its sixth straight win.