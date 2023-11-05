College football roundup: Towson, Morgan State win; Johns Hopkins remains undefeated

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here is a roundup of local college football games on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Division I

Morgan State 24, Delaware State 17: The host Bears (3-5, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) strung together three scoring plays across both halves and never trailed the Hornets (1-8, 0-3).

Beckett Leary (Reservoir) got the scoring started with a 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 3:28 left in the first quarter. The Bears’ J.J. Davis had a 24-yard touchdown run with a 1:30 left in the first quarter and Tahj Smith threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Wilkins (Mount St. Joseph) for a 17-0 lead with 12:55 left in the third quarter. Smith completed his second touchdown pass of the game, a 3-yard pass to Anthony James Jr., with 13:23 left to play for a 24-14 lead.

Towson 42, N.C. A&T 32: Devin Matthews rushed for three touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (4-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed the Aggies (1-8, 0-6). The victory marked the fourth road win of the season and the 300th program win since 1969.

Matthews had 17 carries for 98 yards, and Nathan Kent (Liberty) completed 18 of 28 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns for Towson, which travels to Villanova on Saturday.

Division II

Bowie State 46, Lincoln (Pa.) 39: Jordan Morse threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores to lead the visiting Bulldogs (6-4, 5-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) over the Lions (4-6, 3-5).

Morse completed 19 of 29 passes for 277 yards and had 13 carries for 68 yards. Other scorers for Bowie State were Keshane Hinckley (Howard CC), who had eight receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns, and James McNeill III, who had three catches for 59 yards and one score.

Glenville State 13, Frostburg State 10: The host Bobcats (6-3, 5-3 Mountain East Conference) had the lead twice, but couldn’t hold it. Evan Branch had a 46-yard touchdown run and Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made the extra point attempt for a 7-0 lead with 3:40 left in the first quarter. The Pioneers (5-4, 4-4) cut the lead to 7-6 in the second.

The Bobcats added to their lead with an 18-yard field goal by Koontz with 6:40 left to play. Glenville State answered with a 7-yard touchdown run by Alfred Menjor with 3:47 left in the come-from-behind victory.

Frostburg State will travel to Fairmont State on Saturday.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 34, Dickinson 23: Bay Harvey threw a touchdown pass and rushed for two scores to lead the visiting Blue Jays (9-0, 5-0 Centennial Conference) over the Red Devils (6-3, 3-2).

Harvey completed 15 of 25 passes for 183 yards and also threw an interception. Joe Zahner made field goals of 30 yards and 24 yards and went 4-for-4 on extra point attempts for Hopkins, which used a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to surge ahead.

Hopkins will host McDaniel at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Salisbury 59, McDaniel 20: The visiting Sea Gulls (5-4) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and routed the Green Terror (0-9). Salisbury will host Kean on Friday at 7 p.m.

King’s College (Pa.) 16, Stevenson 8: The visiting Monarchs (7-2, 6-2 Middle Atlantic Conference) broke a 3-3 first-half tie by outscoring the Mustangs (6-3, 5-3), 13-5 in the second half. Brody Campbell made field goals of 40 yards and 38 yards for Stevenson, which hosts Eastern at 1 p.m. Saturday to complete the regular season.