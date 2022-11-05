Towson rolls past Villanova for 2nd straight win; Morgan State falls on last-second field goal | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday, Nov. 5:

Division I

Towson 27, Villanova 3: Tyrrell Pigrome (11-for-21 for 125 yards) threw two touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins (St. Vincent Pallotti) and the host Tigers (4-5, 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 27 unanswered points to beat the Wildcats (5-4, 3-3). Keegan Vaughan kicked field goals of 22 yards and 42 yards for Towson, which won its second straight after losing five in a row. Perkins finished with four catches for 60 yards, while D’Ago Hunter returned a punt 77 yards for a score. The Tigers’ defense gave up three points in the first quarter before shutting down Villanova’s offense the rest of the way.

Stony Brook 24, Morgan State 22: Angelo Guglielmello kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in a come-from-behind victory by the host Seawolves (2-7) over the Bears (3-6). Morgan State took a 22-21 lead with 1:37 left to play when Duce Taylor completed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Andre Crawley (Mount Saint Joseph). Stony Brook drove 56 yards in 12 plays to setup the game-winning field goal. Bears linebacker Xavier Shell (Mervo) had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown that gave Morgan State a 7-0 lead with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

Division II

Bowie State 41, Lincoln (Pa.) 24: Dion Golatt Jr. (Morgan State) completed 20 of 37 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Bulldogs (6-4, 6-3 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) past the Lions (2-7, 1-6). Keshane Hinckley had six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns for Bowie State. The Bulldogs broke a 7-7 tie by scoring 13 points in the second quarter.

Frostburg State 37, West Virginia Wesleyan 0: Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) kicked three field goals and visiting Frostburg State (7-3, 6-3 Mountain East Conference) shut out West Virginia Wesleyan (1-9, 1-8). Koontz made field goals of 31, 15 and 25 yards to give Frostburg State its third straight win. Graham Walker went 8-for-17 for 110 yards and a pair of scores, while Jamil Bishop and Donnell Milligan combined for five catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Maxwell and Sean Aaron torched the Wesleyan defense for 187 yards on just 28 carries.

Division III

Stevenson 28, Wilkes 0: Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) threw three touchdown passes, including two to Steven Smothers (Franklin), to lead the host Mustangs (8-2, 6-2 Middle Atlantic Conference) past the Colonels (6-3, 5-3) for their fourth straight win. Sedgwick completed 14 of 23 passes for 124 yards and Smothers had three catches for 21 yards.

McDaniel 19, Gettysburg 6: Hunter Sigler (C. Milton Wright) caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jared Snow with 57 seconds left to lift the host Green Terror (3-6, 3-5 Centennial Conference) over the Bullets (1-8, 1-7). Sigler caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Snow in the second quarter. Gettysburg trailed 13-3 before stringing together three scoring drives for a 16-13 lead with 13:38 left in the game. The win ended a three-game slide.

Johns Hopkins 35, Dickinson 13: Ryan Stevens completed 15 of 25 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Blue Jays (8-1, 7-1 Centennial) past the Red Devils (3-6, 3-5). Dickinson took a 13-7 lead in the first half before Hopkins scored 28 unanswered points in the second half. The Blue Jays will host McDaniel on Saturday at noon in the regular-season finale.

Salisbury 32, Kean 17: Ryan Muller had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and Andrew Patrino (Calvert Hall) kicked field goals from 27 and 30 yards to lead the visiting Sea Gulls (8-1, 5-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Cougars (2-7, 1-4). The victory was the seventh straight for Salisbury, which will host Christopher Newport on Saturday at 1 p.m.