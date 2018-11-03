State football roundup (Nov. 3): Morgan State's surge falls just short against Bethune-Cookman

Host Morgan State put together a 13-point rally in the fourth quarter that came up short as Bethune-Cookman won 30-28, Saturday.

The Bears fell to 2-7, 1-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Wildcats improved to 5-5, 3-2.

Morgan State's D.J. Golatt Jr. threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Daylen Baldwin and Alex Raya kicked the PAT with 5:55 left in the game for the final score. Golatt Jr. went 19-for-31 for 257 yards, three touchdown passes and an interception.

Bowie State 49, Elizabeth City State 7: Amir Hall set a new Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association passing record and the host Bulldogs (8-2, 5-1) claimed the North Division title by beating the Vikings (1-7, 0-6).

Bowie State will face Southern Division champion Fayetteville State in the conference championship on Saturday.

Hall set a new record of 98 passing touchdowns surpassing 96 set by Kameron Smith of Winston-Salem State. He was pulled at the start of the fourth quarter. He finished 24-for-39 for 333 yards and four touchdown passes.

Johns Hopkins 56, Juniata 0: David Tammaro went 18-for-22 for 305 yards and four touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown to lead the visiting Blue Jays (8-1. 7-1 Centennial Conference) past the Eagles (0-9, 0-8).

The win marked the seventh straight and Hopkins for can clinch at least a share of its 10th straight conference title with a win in the regular-season finale Saturday against McDaniel. The Blue Jays would also land the league's automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA Playoffs with a victory.

Hopkins took a 35-0 lead in the first half and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Stevenson 33, Lycoming 32: Ty Crabb completed 12 of 16 passes for 246 yards and three touchdown passes to lead the visiting Mustangs (7-2, 6-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) past the Warriors (4-5, 3-4). Stevenson led 33-16 early in the fourth quarter and withstood a late rally by Lycoming over the final nine minutes of play. Bill Burton had eight solo tackles to lead the Mustang defense.

Wesley 19, Salisbury 13, OT: Khaaliq Burroughs had a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift the visiting Wolverines (6-3, 5-3 New Jersey Athletic Conference) over the Sea Gulls (8-1, 7-1). Buroughs completed a 5-yard pass to Ruhann Peele to tie the game with a 1:01 left in regulation and force overtime. Burroughs went 25-for-36 for 303 yards, two touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Salisbury led 13-0 in the first half before giving up three straight scores to Wesley. Devinne Greene made three interceptions for the Sea Gulls.

Frostburg State 50, Kean 6: The visiting Bobcats (8-0, 7-0 New Jersey) scored 27 points in the second quarter and rolled past the Cougars (1-8, 1-7).

Connor Cox (South River) completed 15 of 21 for 193 yards and three touchdowns for Frostburg State, which are 8-0 for the third time in program history and for the first time since 1993. The Bobcats will host Salisbury in the conference championship Saturday at 1 p.m. Frostburg State is the only undefeated team left in the conference after Salisbury lost in overtime to Wesley.

Susquehanna 20, McDaniel 3: Peyton Denlinger made a 44-yard field goal with 14:54 left in the first half for the only points scored by the host Green Terror (3-6, 2-6 Centennial Conference). The River Hawks (6-3, 5-3) built a 14-3 halftime advantage. The loss marked the fourth straight for McDaniel.