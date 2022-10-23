Towson falls to William & Mary; Morgan State loses to Delaware | COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of college football games from around the state on Saturday, Oct. 22:

Division I

William & Mary 44, Towson 24: Tyrrell Pigrome completed 16 of 28 passes for 179 yards and two touchdown passes and had 22 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, but the host Tigers (2-5, 0-4 Colonial Athletic Association) fell to the Tribe (6-1, 3-1). William & Mary took a 30-3 lead in the first half, but Towson outscored the Tribe 21-14 in the second. The loss marked the fifth straight for Towson, which travels to Monmouth on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Delaware 38, Morgan State 7: Alfonzo Graham (Dunbar) had a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the first half to cap the only scoring drive for the visiting Bears (2-5). The Blue Hens (6-1) finished strong on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter. Morgan State will host South Carolina State on Saturday at noon.

Division II

Chowan 21, Bowie State 15: Rashad McKee completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Malik Tobias with 5:59 left to lead the visiting Hawks (5-3, 5-1 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) to victory. Larry Williams (New Town) had seven carries for 25 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (4-4, 4-2). Bowie State has lost two straight.

Frostburg State 16, Fairmont State 14: Dayne Koontz (Manchester Valley) made three field goals and the host Bobcats (5-3, 4-3 Mountain East Conference) beat the Falcons (3-5, 3-4) on Thursday night. Koontz broke a 7-7 tie with a 38-yard field goal with 14:47 left in the second quarter. He followed that with a 25-yard field goal with 8:39 left in the second quarter and a 41-yard field goal with 6:17 left in the third quarter for a 16-7 lead.

Division III

Johns Hopkins 60, Gettysburg 7: Ryan Stevens completed 19 of 27 passes for 251 yards and five touchdowns and the host Blue Jays (7-0, 6-0 Centennial Conference) routed the Bullets (1-6, 1-5). Quinn Revere had eight catches for 123 yards and four touchdowns and Andrew Rich had 16 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns for Hopkins. The Blue Jays are three wins away from a perfect regular season. In a game between teams without a loss, Hopkins will travel to Susquehanna on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Stevenson 20, FDU-Florham 7: Ryan Sedgwick (Arundel) threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead the host Mustangs (6-2, 4-2 Middle Atlantic Conference) over the Devils (4-3, 2-3). Brandon Booze caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Sedgwick with 4:38 left in the third quarter. Stevenson travels to Misericordia on Saturday at noon.

Salisbury 70, The College of New Jersey 17: The visiting Sea Gulls (6-1, 3-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) scored 21 points in each of the first three quarters and routed the Lions (2-4, 1-2). Dario Belizaire had eight carries for 120 yards and four touchdowns and Joey Bildstein had 20 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns for Salisbury, which won its fifth straight.

Susquehanna 58, McDaniel 0: The visiting River Hawks (7-0, 6-0 Centennial Conference) accumulated 520 yards of total offense and held the Green Terror (2-5, 2-4) to 147 yards in a rout. Susquehanna built a 38-0 lead in the first half. McDaniel travels to Moravian on Saturday at 1 p.m.